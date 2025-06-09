Lebanon President To Visit Jordan Tuesday

Amman, June 9 (Petra)-- Lebanon President Gen. Joseph Aoun will pay an official visit to Jordan on Tuesday, at the invitation of His Majesty King Abdullah II.His Majesty and President Aoun will hold talks focusing on bilateral relations between Jordan and Lebanon, as well as regional developments.

