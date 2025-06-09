Author's Tranquility Press Presents A Story Of Love On The Brink

MENAFN - GetNews)



Amiss2 by L. L. McCall: When the Past Haunts the Present

In the highly anticipated sequel Amiss2 , L. L. McCall invites readers back into the lives of Paul and Carla, two individuals caught in the whirlwind of love, betrayal, and redemption. Published by Author's Tranquility Press, this story captures the delicate balance of hope and despair in the face of overwhelming odds.

As Paul and Carla work to mend their fractured relationship, they must navigate the lingering shadows of Peter's wrath and the meddling of those around them. The tension between love and loss escalates with every twist and turn, leaving readers breathless as they root for the couple's reunion.

Will Paul and Carla find a way to move forward together, or are they destined to remain apart? McCall's storytelling shines with authenticity and depth, making Amiss2 a must-read for fans of emotionally driven narratives.

About the Author:

L. L. McCall's books reflect her passion for exploring the complexities of love and life. Through richly developed characters and relatable plots, she delivers stories that resonate deeply with readers. Amiss2 is another testament to her talent for crafting unforgettable tales.

L. L. McCall raises the stakes once again in Amiss2 , a pulse-pounding thriller that will leave readers breathless. If you were captivated by its gripping suspense, journey back to where it all began in Amiss -and don't miss the explosive continuation in her latest release, Amiss3 . Packed with emotional depth, shocking twists, and unforgettable characters, this series is a must for any fan of high-stakes drama.

Explore more of L. L. McCall's work and get the latest updates at booksbyllmccall .

About Author's Tranquility Pres s

Author's Tranquility Press is a top publicity agency known for delivering innovative solutions designed to help writers across genres to reach a wider audience. The company combines the use of the latest technologies and the expertise and diverse experience of the team to provide quality, relatable content to as many people as possible, irrespective of their location across the globe.