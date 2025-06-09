Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Size, Epidemiology, Trends, And Forecast 2025

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 9, 2025 6:05 am - The 7 major gastroesophageal reflux disease markets reached a value of USD 5.1 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach USD 6.4 Billion by 2035, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2% during 2025-2035.

In 2025, the gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) market will grow steadily, fueled by increasing incidence and swift technological innovation. GERD, characterized by chronic acid reflux and heartburn, continues to afflict a significant percentage of the worldwide population, leading to mounting demand for effective therapies and sophisticated diagnostics.

Increasing Incidence and Awareness

Global GERD burden is increasing, driven by lifestyle factors like increased intake of processed foods, weight gain, and lack of physical activity. Urban lifestyle and eating habits correlate with increased GERD prevalence in North America and East Asia, and the 60–70 year old age group is especially at risk. Increased awareness and improved access to care are leading more individuals to be diagnosed, increasing market visibility and treatment demand.

Increasing Treatment Portfolio

Traditionally, GERD was treated with drugs such as proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), H2 blockers, and antacids. PPIs are still the foundation of treatment, but apprehension regarding long-term adverse effects is steering interest towards other and combined strategies. Non-drug measures such as lifestyle change, dietary modification, and stress management are increasingly recommended in addition to drug treatment.

At the same time, endoscopic therapies are on the rise. Procedures such as transoral incisionless fundoplication (TIF) and Stretta radiofrequency therapy provide less invasive alternatives for those who cannot be treated with drugs. These procedures are done through endoscopy, tightening the lower esophageal sphincter to minimize reflux without extensive surgery.

Diagnostic and Technological Advances

Early and proper diagnosis is essential in the management of GERD. Classic procedures-such as gastroscopy and pH monitoring-now complement technological advances. Wireless pH capsules and high-resolution impedance-pH systems deliver more accurate, patient-friendly monitoring. In addition, new AI-driven tools are assisting clinicians to identify subtle patterns of esophageal motility and diagnose GERD more quickly.

In the future, ingestible electronics-small capsule-sized devices with sensors and imaging functions-can revolutionize how gastroenterologists diagnose and manage GERD. Ingestible devices, swallowable in size, can monitor acid levels, esophageal contractions, and even provide targeted treatment with minimal invasiveness.

Market Growth and Regional Dynamics

The worldwide GERD therapeutics market was worth approximately USD 5.1 billion in 2024, with expected growth to mid-decade demonstrating around 2–2.5% yearly increases. North America remains the market leader based on mature care systems, lifestyle-related risk factors, and widespread use of new treatments. Europe is second, receiving support from care pathways, whereas Asia–Pacific is the fastest-growing area-urbanization, increased income, and growing access to healthcare are behind the demand.

Technological Changes and Patient Availability

The last few years have witnessed a sharp increase in the use of endoscopic therapies and high-tech diagnostics, along with more telemedicine services, at-home pH tests, and intelligent health monitoring devices-therapeutic innovation is keeping pace with digital change.

But, still, there are barriers. These consist of cost constraints, unpredictable reimbursement for new procedures, and lack of access to state-of-the-art care in low-income areas. Closing these gaps will be essential to making equitable use of emerging GERD solutions.

