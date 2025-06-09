Hall Of Fame Broadcaster Ernie Johnson, Jr. Joins ZERO Prostate Cancer As Newest Global Brand Ambassador

Eight-Time Sports Emmy Winner to Help Bring Urgent Focus to a Silent Crisis in Men's Health

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As National Men's Health Month gets underway, ZERO Prostate Cancer (ZERO) , proudly announces a game-changing play in men's health. Ernie Johnson, Jr. -Iconic Sports Broadcaster, Eight-Time Sports Emmy Award Winner, and Cancer Survivor-has joined the organization as its newest Global Brand Ambassador . Johnson's deeply personal connection to cancer and unmatched credibility in the sports world will amplify ZERO's ambitious national initiative, Blitz the Barriers , a $20 million campaign to close the prostate cancer survival gap for Veterans, Black men, and underserved communities.

With his distinctive voice and compassionate presence, Johnson will serve as a powerful catalyst to break the silence surrounding prostate cancer-a disease that affects 1 in 8 men, and devastates Veterans and Black men at disproportionately higher rates.

"When Ernie Johnson, Jr. speaks, America listens,"said Sheri Barros, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of ZERO Prostate Cancer. "Johnson is not just a sports icon-he is a man of integrity, empathy, and action. His leadership will help ZERO move the conversation about prostate cancer out of the shadows and into every locker room, living room, and community."

A Voice the Sports World Trusts. A Cause No One Can Ignore.

Johnson steps into his role as Global Brand Ambassador at a pivotal moment in the national conversation on prostate cancer. With recent diagnoses announced by high-profile figures like Former President Joe Biden , Bravo and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Dwight Eubanks , and ESPN anchor Jay Harris , prostate cancer is back in the spotlight-and so is the urgent need for awareness, early detection, and action to save lives.

Johnson also joins a growing chorus of cultural influencers rallying behind ZERO's cause, including music executive Mathew Knowles and Founder of Atlanta Influences Everything, Bem Joiner .

Later this year, Johnson, Knowles and Joiner are slated to join forces as part of a powerful and timely panel-style conversation in partnership with the NFL Players Association Former Players Atlanta Chapter that will center fatherhood, brotherhood, and legacy. This conversation will be aimed at reaching Black men, who are 70% more likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer and twice as likely to die from it .

Blitzing the Barriers: Where Sports Meets Health Equity

Johnson's presence also helps strengthen ZERO's Blitz the Barriers' sports-rooted approach-ensuring the message reaches audiences where they are, in ways that resonate and inspire. Already backed by a $7.5 million lead commitment from Novartis , Blitz the Barriers will activate community-led education and screening programs in 12 high-risk cities-including Atlanta, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C.-with the goal of saving 100,000 lives by 2035.

The campaign's culturally resonant strategy will include:



Partnerships with Professional Athletes and Coaches

Public Service Announcements Filmed On and Off the Court

Engagement with Hospitals and Health systems, Fraternities, Faith leaders, HBCUs and more A Digital Storytelling Campaign Featuring Men and Families Impacted by Prostate Cancer

"I've faced cancer. I've lost loved ones. And I've spent my life sharing stories that matter," said Ernie Johnson, Jr. "This story-about screening, survival, and saving lives-matters. I'm honored to use my voice with ZERO to help men everywhere take action before it's too late."

"This is more than a media moment-it's a movement,"said Courtney Bugler, President and CEO of ZERO Prostate Cancer. "A movement powered by voices men already know, love, and trust. Ernie will help us continue to redefine how we talk about men's health-removing the stigma, replacing fear with facts, and turning silence into survival."

For more information about Ernie Johnson, Jr.'s global ambassadorship at ZERO or to lend your voice and support ZERO's Blitz the Barriers initiative, visit: zerocancer/blitz .

About ZERO Prostate Cancer

ZERO Prostate Cancer (ZERO) is on a mission to improve and save lives from prostate cancer through advocacy, awareness, education, and support. Formerly known as the National Prostate Cancer Coalition, ZERO was founded in 1996 to stand up for people impacted by prostate cancer. Today, ZERO serves as the nation's leading prostate cancer organization, advancing a future where prostate cancer detection is early, support is unwavering, and care is accessible to all. For nearly 30 years, ZERO has led the way in prostate cancer advocacy, screenings, and partnerships, successfully unlocking funding toward breakthrough discoveries, treatments, and lifesaving access to care.

As the nation's #1 provider of prostate cancer resources, programs, and services, ZERO has supported millions of people at-risk or diagnosed, and their families. As the voice of the prostate cancer community, ZERO's urgent focus on breaking barriers to survival-by closing gaps in diagnosis, treatment, and care-brings critical attention to those most likely to be impacted by this disease. Learn more at ZEROcancer

MEDIA CONTACT:

Steph Johnson

Vice President Communications

ZERO Prostate Cancer

[email protected]

SOURCE ZERO Prostate Cancer

