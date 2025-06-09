Medcore Partners And Clearsky Health Announce Grand Opening Of 36-Bed Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital In Lancaster, Ohio

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Located at 1201 River Valley Blvd, the newly completed hospital includes 36 beds, with infrastructure in place to expand to 40. It features a fully equipped rehabilitative gym with advanced therapy equipment, a dedicated dining room with on-site chef-prepared meals, and an activities of daily living training suite designed to mirror home settings and promote functional independence.

"We're excited to officially open this hospital and bring such a critical level of care to the Lancaster community," said Michael Graham , founding partner at MedCore Partners. "Our partnership with ClearSky Health continues to demonstrate what's possible when healthcare excellence and thoughtful facility development come together."

ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Lancaster will treat patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, hip fractures, and other medically complex cases. The hospital is expected to serve more than 650 patients annually and generate over 100 new healthcare jobs in the region.

ClearSky Health is a premier rehabilitative healthcare provider that collaborates with healthcare facilities to improve, expand, or introduce rehabilitative services to communities served. Its management team has expertise in design, development, implementation, and operation of rehabilitative services. ClearSky Health currently owns and operates 12 rehabilitation hospitals in seven states.

About MedCore Partners, LLC – Based in Dallas-Fort Worth, MedCore Partners is a full-service real estate company dedicated exclusively to the healthcare and senior living industry. By leveraging off both its intimate knowledge of the dynamics of the medical sector and its comprehensive platform of real estate services, MedCore is uniquely qualified to identify and capitalize on healthcare projects around the nation and to maximize the potential profits returned to its investors. Over their careers, the principals of MedCore have led the development and investment efforts for healthcare projects around the country that have been valued in excess of $1 billion in addition to executing brokerage transactions for over 1,500 physicians. This level of experience within the medical real estate industry has allowed MedCore's principals to build trusted relationships with both healthcare providers around the United States as well as numerous capital sources.

