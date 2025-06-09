Medcore Partners And Clearsky Health Announce Grand Opening Of 36-Bed Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital In Lancaster, Ohio
"We're excited to officially open this hospital and bring such a critical level of care to the Lancaster community," said Michael Graham , founding partner at MedCore Partners. "Our partnership with ClearSky Health continues to demonstrate what's possible when healthcare excellence and thoughtful facility development come together."
ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Lancaster will treat patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, hip fractures, and other medically complex cases. The hospital is expected to serve more than 650 patients annually and generate over 100 new healthcare jobs in the region.
ClearSky Health is a premier rehabilitative healthcare provider that collaborates with healthcare facilities to improve, expand, or introduce rehabilitative services to communities served. Its management team has expertise in design, development, implementation, and operation of rehabilitative services. ClearSky Health currently owns and operates 12 rehabilitation hospitals in seven states.
About MedCore Partners, LLC – Based in Dallas-Fort Worth, MedCore Partners is a full-service real estate company dedicated exclusively to the healthcare and senior living industry. By leveraging off both its intimate knowledge of the dynamics of the medical sector and its comprehensive platform of real estate services, MedCore is uniquely qualified to identify and capitalize on healthcare projects around the nation and to maximize the potential profits returned to its investors. Over their careers, the principals of MedCore have led the development and investment efforts for healthcare projects around the country that have been valued in excess of $1 billion in addition to executing brokerage transactions for over 1,500 physicians. This level of experience within the medical real estate industry has allowed MedCore's principals to build trusted relationships with both healthcare providers around the United States as well as numerous capital sources.
SOURCE MedCore Partners
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
CommentsNo comment