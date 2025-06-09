Qualifacts & OPEN MINDS Open Applications For National Award Honoring Tech-Driven Innovation In Health & Human Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nashville, Tenn. and Gettysburg, Pa., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts, a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) and data solutions for behavioral health and human services organizations, in collaboration with OPEN MINDS, has launched the 2025 Community Impact Through Innovation Award to recognize an exceptional provider organization that is using technology in transformative ways to enhance consumer care and drive meaningful outcomes in their community. Applications are now open for this national initiative, which will culminate in a live award presentation at the 2025 OPEN MINDS Service Excellence Institute on August 13 in Long Beach, California.

“Advancing technology in health and human services is no longer optional-it's essential for delivering equitable, effective, and compassionate care. We are proud to partner with OPEN MINDS to recognize organizations that are not only innovating but doing so with a clear focus on improving outcomes for individuals and communities. This award celebrates those who are setting a new standard for how technology can empower providers, support clinicians, and transform care at scale,” said Josh Schoeller, Chief Executive Officer at Qualifacts .

This award is open to U.S.-based provider organizations delivering services to individuals with behavioral health conditions-including mental health and substance use disorders-or cognitive disabilities such as intellectual/developmental disabilities (I/DD), autism, dementia, or traumatic brain injuries. Eligible applicants must demonstrate how they have implemented a technology solution that improved the consumer experience or outcomes-and had a measurable impact on the community they serve.

The judging criteria focus on three core areas: innovation, impact, and scalability. Applicants should highlight creative and original uses of technology, provide performance data or outcomes demonstrating measurable improvements, and show potential for broader adoption across the field.

To be considered, organizations must complete the application by June 27, 2025. Selected applicants will participate in a web-based meeting to discuss their submission. Only one organization will be selected as the award recipient. The winning organization will be invited to present their innovation and accept the award in person at the 2025 OPEN MINDS Service Excellence Institute .

The winning organization will receive a prize package that includes:



On-stage award ceremony on August 13, 2025, at the opening of the institute, with presentation by Josh Schoeller, Chief Executive Officer of Qualifacts, and Monica E. Oss, Chief Executive Officer of OPEN MINDS

National recognition through a press release, digital media, and social channels

Opportunity to highlight the tech innovation in Qualifacts-hosted industry webinar for the field

Featured in an executive briefing on the OPEN MINDS platform, read by 60,000+ executives

Presentation opportunities at OPEN MINDS educational events And more!

For more information and to submit an application, visit: .

ABOUT QUALIFACTS

Celebrating 25 years, Qualifacts is the leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions designed specifically for behavioral health and human services organizations. Putting the health of individuals first, our award-winning, AI-powered EHR platforms-Credible, CareLogic, and InSync-enable behavioral health providers to spend more time on what matters most: delivering superior care that drives better outcomes. Qualifacts is more than a provider of innovative technology-we're partners in care, working alongside organizations of all sizes nationwide to simplify the lives of behavioral health providers. We simplify clinical workflows and ensure compliance, while strengthening client-provider relationships. Today, we serve more than 2,700 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation's Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs), supporting both non-profit and for-profit organizations in delivering superior behavioral healthcare.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence, management consulting, and marketing services firm specializing exclusively in the high-needs consumer market-mental health, addiction treatment, cognitive disabilities, chronic health conditions, elder services, health-related social needs, and adjacent markets within the health and human service field. Its mission is to provide payers, service provider organizations, pharmaceutical, technology, and scientific firms that serve these consumers with the market and management knowledge needed to improve their organizational efficiency and effectiveness. Learn more at openminds.com .

Attachment

The 2025 OPEN MINDS Community Impact Through Innovation Award - Sponsored by Qualifacts

CONTACT: Tristan Galvan Qualifacts ...