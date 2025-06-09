Circuit Clinical Solutions Inc. [“Circuit Clinical”] And Lightship Inc. [“Lightship”] Announce Strategic Merger To Accelerate Scale And Expanded Access In Clinical Research

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BUFFALO, N.Y. and MORRISVILLE, N.C., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Lightship and Circuit Clinical proudly announce their strategic merger, forming a leading, unified force in clinical trial delivery. This landmark collaboration represents a significant step toward consolidating a fragmented industry-establishing a new standard for scale, accessibility, and innovation.

By uniting complementary capabilities, deep therapeutic expertise, and cutting-edge delivery models, the combined organization is purpose-built for growth and long-term impact. Bringing together Lightship's leadership in hybrid trial models and mobile care with Circuit Clinical's trusted community-based site network and patient engagement strengths, the new entity offers an integrated solution for sponsors, CROs, healthcare systems, and-above all-patients. Together, they are uniquely positioned to expand access, accelerate timelines, and enhance the overall clinical trial experience.

“Together, we're redefining what's possible in clinical research,” said David MacMurchy, CEO of Lightship.“This is an exciting milestone for our teams and for the industry as a whole. Together, we will reframe what's possible in clinical research-delivering greater value to sponsors and better outcomes for patients everywhere.”

“This merger is more than a business combination; it's a bold response to the evolving needs of clinical research,” said Dr. Irfan Khan, CEO of Circuit Clinical.“Lightship plus Circuit Clinical delivers the scale, trust, and innovation needed to meet the growing complexity of modern trials.”

Strategic Highlights of the Merger:



Expanded Reach through physical site networks and remote delivery capabilities

Flexible Participation Models supporting traditional, hybrid, and fully virtual trials

Scalable, Professionally Managed Infrastructure that simplifies execution and accelerates patient enrollment Streamlined Services that enhance the experience for investigators, health systems, sponsors, and CROs

By combining proven delivery models with top-tier operational talent, the merged company is setting a new bar for the future of clinical trials.

Mr. MacMurchy and Dr. Khan will serve as co-CEOs of the new organization. Both Circuit Clinical and Lightship will continue to operate under their existing brands during the transition. The combined company's new name and identity will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Circuit Clinical

Circuit Clinical, one of the fastest-growing research networks in the USA, is dedicated to empowering patients to choose clinical research as a care option through improved access to clinical trials. Committed to transforming the experience of finding, choosing, and participating in clinical research for physicians and their patients, Circuit provides clinical research services through traditional, hybrid, and decentralized community-based site models and their MD Prescreen service that optimizes patient referrals. Learn more at .

About Lightship

Lightship is a clinical trials service provider focused on increasing access and ensuring research reflects representative populations. We partner with biopharma, CROs, and academic institutions to design and deliver studies that engage diverse and underserved patient groups, accelerating enrollment while improving patient access in clinical trials.

Through targeted outreach and education, we connect with potential participants in their community, building trust and reducing barriers to enrollment. Our virtual and hybrid trial models, supported by our site network, mobile research units (MRUs), and mobile nursing, allow patients to participate in research that fits their lives, whether at home, in a clinic, or at an MRU in the community.

By making trials more accessible and patient-centered, we reduce enrollment timelines, improve retention, and accelerate the development of therapies that better reflect real-world communities. Learn more about us at .

