Train Carrying Lithuanian FM Goes Through Two Cities Under Russian Strikes
“Today I am in Kyiv - a city scarred by war but unshaken in spirit. In recent weeks, Russia has ramped up its missile and drone attacks, targeting civilian infrastructure, homes and even hospitals. This morning, our train had to pass through the shower of missiles and drones striking the cities of Rivne and Dubno,” the minister noted.
Budrys also mentioned the attack on Kharkiv, where civilians, including children, were wounded and killed, condemning it as a targeted act of terror aimed to break Ukraine's will.Read also: Rivne region comes under massive Russian air raid overnight Monda
“But Ukraine stands firm, defending not just its territory, but the principles of freedom& democracy in Europe. In fact, Ukraine is defending Europe. Peace will not come through appeasement. The world must stay united in supporting Ukraine - militarily, economically, and politically,” the head of Lithuanian diplomacy urged.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Minister Budrys arrived in Kyiv to discuss with government and other officials the battlefield developments and international efforts to put pressure on Russia to cease fire as a key condition for the start of peace talks.
Photo: EPA/UPG
