Kuwait PM Chairs Meeting Of Housing Projects Services Cmte.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 9 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah chaired on Monday a meeting of the coordinating committee tasked with following up on the provision of services related to housing projects in the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, the Ministry of Public Works, the Public Authority for Roads and Transportation, the Public Authority of Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resources, and the Credit Bank of Kuwait.
The meeting was held in Bayan Palace, during which the committee reviewed several housing developments and their progress.
Head of the Prime Minister's Diwan Abdulaziz Al-Dekheel, Minister of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan, Minister of Municipality and Housing Abdullatif Al-Mishari, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Resources Dr. Sabeeh Al-Mukhaizeem, in addition to a number of senior officials attended the meeting. (end)
