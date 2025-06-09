FND ECOMMERCE: Amazon Agency UK Publishes Results Of Successful Case Study

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FND eCommerce, a top Amazon agency UK, is happy to announce it has recently published the results and full methodology of its successful case study that helped a struggling Amazon furniture business become one of the leading sellers on the platform in less than 4 months.

Employing a personalised, tactical, and results-driven approach, FND eCommerce's case study details how the agency worked closely with an Amazon furniture business to boost their monthly revenue to £200,000 by launching a brand-new product. Along with the impressive increase in earnings, this strategy led to an impressive ROAS of 8 and for the client to earn the title of best-seller status in their niche.



By working closely with the client and taking the necessary time to learn about their brand, including their vision and current needs, FND eCommerce Amazon agency UK could deliver dedicated support tailored to the client's unique needs and business goals to enhance their Amazon presence and drive growth.



The process utilised by the agency is highlighted below:



First, FND eCommerce conducted thorough competitor research to test the market and determine the best approach to move forward.

After studying the results, the agency introduced high-quality images and premium-quality content to optimise the client's listings.

Next, an SEO strategy was implemented, focusing on a mix of short and long-tail keywords. This enabled FND eCommerce to target high-searched keywords and still gain attention from more specific searches, thereby boosting both traffic and conversions.

Following this, the agency created, launched, and managed PPC to ensure healthy Return-On-Advertising-Spend. The final step was to execute innovative pricing strategies to ensure long-term success.

“Not only did the business become a top choice in its category, but its revenue growth exceeded the expectations we had, setting the stage for long-term success,” said Finn Cormie, FND eCommerce Director.“As an Amazon agency UK, we manage every aspect of your brand-ad campaigns, product listings, and Amazon SEO optimisation-so you can focus on growth. We provide tailored strategies to boost visibility, drive conversions, and maximise profitability in the competitive Amazon marketplace.”



Boasting an impressive reputation for assisting Amazon agency UK sellers to improve their low visibility, boost inconsistent sales and target ideal customers without getting lost in the search results, FND eCommerce leverages its founder's extensive expertise to make Amazon selling simple. From offering expert product listing management and Brand Store Development to effective SEO services and Pay-Per-Click Advertising, the agency has the tools, skills and experience to increase visibility, improve conversion rates, and maximise profits.



FND eCommerce invites business owners who want to take full control of their brand presence by creating strategies that increase visibility, improve conversion rates, and maximise profits to visit its website today to schedule a free consultation.



About FND ECOMMERCE



Led by marketing expert Finn Cormie, FND eCommerce has become renowned as a leading full-service UK Amazon agency that seamlessly handles all sales tasks on Amazon, including PPC, SEO, Image Infographics, and A-Z claims, to help brands maximise profitability and boost their visibility in the competitive Amazon marketplace.



Recently full-service UK Amazon agency FND eCommerce was featured in Yahoo Finance for its growth-focused approach to Amazon retail, underscoring the impact highlighted in this case study.



