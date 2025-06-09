Nvidia's Jensen Huang Sees 'Goldilocks' AI Opportunity In UK, Says Infrastructure Needs To Catch Up

Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang on Monday described artificial intelligence as the“great equalizer” and touted the U.K. as a prime destination for artificial intelligence investment, pledging to increase the company's footprint in the country amid surging global demand for advanced computing infrastructure.

“The U.K. is in a Goldilocks circumstance,” Huang said at London Tech Week, speaking on stage with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Investment Minister Poppy Gustafsson.“It's just such an incredible, incredible place to invest. I'm going to invest here.”

The remarks came as Nvidia launched a U.K. sovereign AI industry forum and secured new commitments from cloud vendors Nscale and Nebius (NBIS) to deploy data centers in Britain powered by thousands of Nvidia's new Blackwell GPU chips earlier on Monday.

Nvidia's stock edged 0.4% higher in pre-market trade on Monday, while Nebius stock jumped as much as 4%.

Huang said the U.K.'s talent base and startup ecosystem, highlighted by companies such as DeepMind, Synthesia, Wayve, and ElevenLabs, make the country well-positioned to lead in AI adoption.

“The ecosystem is really perfect for take-off - it's just missing one thing,” Huang said, referring to the lack of homegrown, sovereign AI infrastructure. Nvidia is backing a new U.K. sovereign AI industry forum to support that goal.

“Infrastructure enables more research, more research, more breakthroughs, more companies,” Huang said.

Huang also reiterated Nvidia's core thesis that AI is reshaping the interface between humans and machines.“This new programming language is called 'human,'” he said, as cited by CNBC.“The way you program an AI is like the way you program a person - just ask it nicely.”

“When it answers, you can say, 'I feel like you could do even better.' And it'll go off and think about it - and it does do a better job,” Huang added.

He said the frictionless interaction between people and computers is accelerating AI adoption, particularly among younger users.“Children are already doing that themselves naturally,” Huang said.“This is going to be transformative.”

The U.K. government, under Starmer, has pledged to grow domestic computing power twenty-fold by 2030 and relax data center planning restrictions, moves likely to support AI hardware providers like Nvidia as infrastructure spending accelerates.

