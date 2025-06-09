Mumbai Train Accident: All Suburban Trains To Get Automated Doors

Thane: After several passengers lost their lives from a crowded train at Mumbra railway station, the Railway Ministry has reportedly decided to have automatic door closing facilities in coaches of all local trains in Mumbai Suburban. The accident, which occurred on the Down/Fast Line, had disrupted local train services. According to reports, four people died and six others were injured in the accident.

“Besides, all rakes in service at present will be redesigned and the door closure facility will be provided in these rakes of Mumbai Suburban,” Dilip Kumar, Executive Director, Information and Publicity, Railway Board, was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

What caused the accident?

According to Central Railways, the reason for the accident is believed to be excessive crowd on the train. Passengers travelling on the footboard on a local train from Kasara and similarly those on a train going towards CSMT, collided with each other and fell. "Some passengers travelling towards CSMT fell from the train at Thane's Mumbra railway station. The reason for the accident is believed to be excessive crowd in the train. The railway administration and police have reached the spot. The injured are being taken immediately to the nearest hospital. Investigation into the accident has begun. Local services have also been affected by the incident," Central Railways said in an official statement. "There has been an incident where eight people travelling on local trains from Mumbra to Diva fell down. The guard of a Kasara-bound local train reported this incident. These people have been rushed to the hospital for their treatment," said Swapnil Dhanraj Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Central Railway. He further added, "This incident happened between Mumbra-Diva railway stations on the Down/Fast Line. People travelling on the footboard on a local train from Kasara and similarly those on a train going towards CSMT, collided with each other and fell."

Swapnil said that the passengers travelling on footboards in trains in opposite directions got entangled.“Soon after the incident, the Railway Board has taken two important decisions which is all rakes under manufacturing for Mumbai Suburban will have automatic door closer facilities and all rakes in service will be redesigned and door closure facility will be provided in these rakes of Mumbai Suburban,” he added.