Prison Officers Strengthen Their Respect For Human Rights Through United Nations Mission In South Sudan (UNMISS) - Hosted Training

“Peace begins with upholding everyone's rights, including prison inmates.”

This was the core message from Corrections Adviser, Amina Kavirondo, serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, at a workshop for 35 prison officers in Northern Bahr El Ghazal.

“It's also about ensuring proper management of prisons, including properly securing the perimeter, conducting security searches inside and at the entrance,” she said.

“We need all inmates to be safe, secure and fully respected.”

The training aligns daily prison operations and security measures with the principles set out in the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners, also known as the Mandela Rules, in honor of the former South African President, Nelson Mandela, who served 27 years in prison.

The Acting Head of UNMISS' Field Office in Aweil, Alfred Zulu, emphasized the importance of upholding these international standards.

“We feel duty bound to ensure that men and women in uniform, as part of the justice system, are well equipped with understanding the norms, practices and procedures on how to handle inmates,” he said.

The officers were equipped with knowledge to improve management of prisoners, minimize risks to their wellbeing and ensure their welfare, and to uphold human rights standards.

“Back at my workplace, I will implement the skills, particularly on the techniques of the safety of inmates and prison facilities,” said participant Sergeant Major Abuk Mawien.

Participants were urged to promote consistency and sustainability in their approach.

“We, in the government, shall ensure that prisoners are treated fairly and that security measures are implemented with full respect for human dignity, safety and security of prisoners,” said Bol Akoon Akoon, Minister for Local Governance and Law Enforcement Agencies.

