Robb Combs Joins Gateway Financial Partners As Director Of Business Development

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Combs began his career as a financial producer and later moved into branch management. He went on to lead national distribution efforts for a New York City-based life insurance company and subsequently oversaw operations for a bank-owned broker-dealer. For the past 18 years, he served as Senior Vice President within the Custody and Clearing division at Raymond James, where he worked closely with independent advisors and institutions across the country.

In his new role, Combs will focus on supporting Gateway's advisor recruitment efforts, strengthening key partnerships, and contributing to the firm's ongoing national expansion. His experience and consultative approach to leadership position him to play a vital role in Gateway's continued momentum.

"Robb's deep industry experience and commitment to advisor success align perfectly with our values and vision," said David Wood, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer at Gateway Financial Partners. "His ability to connect with advisors and understand the nuances of their businesses makes him an ideal fit for our culture. We're thrilled to welcome him to the team."

Combs was drawn to Gateway by its strong operational foundation, collaborative culture, and reputation as a dynamic, fast-growing firm. His initial focus includes integrating into the organization, leveraging his experience to support advisors, and contributing to the firm's broader strategic vision.

He resides with his wife, three children, and family dog, and remains active in his community through coaching youth sports.

