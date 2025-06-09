Robb Combs Joins Gateway Financial Partners As Director Of Business Development
In his new role, Combs will focus on supporting Gateway's advisor recruitment efforts, strengthening key partnerships, and contributing to the firm's ongoing national expansion. His experience and consultative approach to leadership position him to play a vital role in Gateway's continued momentum.
"Robb's deep industry experience and commitment to advisor success align perfectly with our values and vision," said David Wood, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer at Gateway Financial Partners. "His ability to connect with advisors and understand the nuances of their businesses makes him an ideal fit for our culture. We're thrilled to welcome him to the team."
Combs was drawn to Gateway by its strong operational foundation, collaborative culture, and reputation as a dynamic, fast-growing firm. His initial focus includes integrating into the organization, leveraging his experience to support advisors, and contributing to the firm's broader strategic vision.
He resides with his wife, three children, and family dog, and remains active in his community through coaching youth sports.
Contact:
Robb Combs
Director of Business Development
Phone: 959-237-4012
Email: [email protected]
Media Contact:
Silvi Weatherill
860-430-8198
[email protected]
SOURCE Gateway Financial Partners
Legal Disclaimer:
