Fairmint Surpasses $1 Billion In Onchain Equity As Cap Tables Move From Spreadsheets To Smart Contracts

NEW YORK, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairmint , the leading onchain securities platform, today announced it has surpassed $1 billion in equity administered onchain, marking a major milestone in the onchain transformation of private markets. This achievement signals the growing shift from spreadsheets and legacy systems to programmable, blockchain-based cap tables.

The rapid adoption of Fairmint's infrastructure highlights rising demand from founders looking for real-time ownership tracking, automated compliance and instant settlement, capabilities that are complex to achieve with traditional equity management systems. Onchain cap tables also offer enhanced transparency, reduced operational friction and greater security compared to traditional financing methods, making them an attractive option for modern companies.

“Cap tables are the foundation of every company's equity structure,” said Joris Delanoue, CEO of Fairmint.“Moving them onchain isn't just about efficiency, it's about making equity programmable. With Fairmint, founders are enjoying frictionless features like real-time ownership, automated vesting and instant issuance or transfer. The platform also includes immutable audit trails and real-time compliance monitoring, empowering both issuers and regulators. The spreadsheet era is over.”

From Spreadsheets to Smart Contracts

Cap tables have long been managed through fragmented spreadsheets and siloed databases, leading to delays, errors, and compliance risks. Fairmint's onchain infrastructure offers an upgrade: real-time synchronization, immutable audit trails, and programmable compliance.

Companies using Fairmint gain instant access to advanced features including real-time ownership verification, and seamless investor onboarding. This infrastructure also lays the groundwork for regulated DeFi, unlocking new capabilities such as staking, swapping, collateralizing shares, or SAFE agreements.

“We're witnessing the biggest upgrade to equity infrastructure in decades,” added Delanoue.“Every company will eventually move onchain. The only question is whether they'll lead or lag behind. ”

A $6 Trillion Market Ready for Change

Fairmint's $1 billion milestone arrives amid a $6 trillion private securities market still bogged down by web2-era tools. Analysts project that onchain infrastructure could unlock massive efficiency gains and power the next wave of capital markets innovation.

Reaching the milestone in just months, the speed at which Fairmint hit $1 billion underscores how quickly companies are realizing the benefits of programmable equity.

This milestone was achieved thanks to the Open Cap Table Protocol (OCP), an open-source infrastructure standard initiated by Fairmint and detailed in its recently published whitepaper. OCP enables any company or SEC-registered transfer agent, like Fairmint, to migrate cap tables onchain while maintaining full regulatory compliance.

By embracing open standards, Fairmint is accelerating adoption across the industry and helping ensure interoperability and reduced friction across stakeholders.

protocol About Fairmint

Fairmint brings equity onchain, making it easy for private companies to issue, manage, and transfer, without compromising regulatory oversight. Founders raise seamlessly, while investors hold their equity directly in their wallets. Founded in 2019 by Joris Delanoue and Thibauld Favre, Fairmint operates as an SEC-registered Transfer Agent and initiated the Open Cap Table Protocol (OCP), now available for industry-wide adoption.

