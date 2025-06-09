INVESTOR ALERT: Holzer & Holzer, LLC Reminds Investors Of June 17, 2025 Lead Plaintiff Deadline In The NET Power Inc. (NPWR) Securities Class Action Investors With Significant Losses Encouraged To Contact The Firm
If you bought shares of Net Power between June 9, 2023 and March 7, 2025 , and experienced a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ... , by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm's website at to learn more.
The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is June 17, 2025.
Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, and 2023, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, , and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.
CONTACT:
Corey Holzer, Esq.
(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)
...
