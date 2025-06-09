Equativ And Sharethrough Will Now Operate Under Equativ Brand, Solidifying Global Position As Leading End-To-End Media Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Following its merger with Sharethrough, Equativ has tripled in size over three years, expanding global reach and accelerating growth in North America

NEW YORK, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equativ today announces the full unification of Sharethrough into its global brand and operations, forming one of the largest global independent media platforms and marketplaces, strengthening its ability to serve global advertisers and publishers with transparency, innovation, and user-first technology. Additionally, Equativ benefits from a complete rebrand of its visual identity and website.

This milestone celebrates the unification of both companies under one roof, and marks the final step in a year-long integration process following Equativ's acquisition of Sharethrough in June 2024.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available in this link

Over the past year, the combined power of Equativ and Sharethrough has significantly accelerated its growth, firmly establishing Equativ as a leading independent platform trusted by thousands of global brands and all of the Big Six agencies. Strategic partnerships with major players like Deutsche Telekom and Titan OS, and the acquisition of Kamino Retail further demonstrate Equativ's commitment to innovation and global reach and role as a preferred partner for results-driven marketers.

“This is more than a rebrand-it's the culmination of a common vision to build a more dynamic, innovative, and more outcomes-driven alternative to today's fragmented ad tech landscape,” said Ben Skinazi, Chief Marketing Officer, Equativ. “Together, we've built a global platform that's designed for interoperability, intelligence, and results across the entire media journey.”

The new Equativ brings together planning, curation, activation, ad enhancement and optimization within one media platform: Maestro by Equativ , offering brands and agencies one entry for multiple solutions for driving outcomes in today's attention economy. With omnichannel capabilities across CTV, video, native, display, and retail media, Equativ simplifies the ad tech stack and delivers performance while providing quality media, meeting the demands of a fast-changing media landscape.

“In a moment where innovation and performance are paramount, the unification of Sharethrough and Equativ represents a powerful leap forward. By combining their complementary strengths, we're advancing sustainability, transparency, and creativity-enabling Horizon to deliver bold, breakthrough results for our most ambitious, performance-driven clients,” expressed Alex Stone, SVP, Agency Partnerships & Advanced Video, Horizon Media.

Co-Founder and CEO at Scope3, Brian O'Kelley declared: "I'm truly excited about what the future holds for Equativ, as Sharethrough and Equativ come together under one name. From pioneering green media products to being early adopters of Scope3's agentic technology, both companies have consistently pushed the industry forward. With the strength of their combined teams and platforms, I believe this unified company will have an even greater impact on the future of programmatic media."

Being Equativ's Strategic Advisor for the past two years, Mykim Chikli, former CEO of Publicis Group in EMEA and Asia and CEO of Weborama in France, testified, “As someone who has spent decades on the agency side working with global brands, I've seen firsthand how the industry has evolved-and how fragmented and complex it has become. What Equativ has achieved through this unification is not just scale but clarity: a platform that simplifies execution, respects the user experience, and delivers real and sustainable outcomes. It's exactly the kind of partner agencies and advertisers need in today's market.”

"The Equativ platform is robust, flexible, and well-suited to our application environment. Equativ's teams are responsive, attentive, and always ready to optimize the setup. It's a truly trusted partnership that allows us to combine advertising performance and technological expertise,” stated Vincent Salini, Digital Sales Director at France TV Advertising.

About Equativ

Equativ is a global, end-to-end media platform empowering advertisers and publishers to achieve real outcomes by uniting premium inventory and audiences with advanced curation and cutting-edge ad tech across all channels. Purpose-built for the attention economy, Equativ delivers quality, engagement, and performance while prioritizing respectful, user-centric ad experiences. With a team of over 750 professionals across 20 countries, Equativ combines global scale with deep local expertise. Learn more at Equativ.com .

