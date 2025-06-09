Boeh Agency Evolves Its Strategy And Operations To Accelerate Support For Water And Wastewater Brands

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Anchored by a bold new brand identity, the announcement brings deeper expertise, new service offerings and a more integrated approach

- Beth Boeh, President and CEO at Boeh AgencyPITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Amid accelerating shifts in the water industry, from a changing workforce to growing regulations and breakthrough innovations, Boeh Agency (Bā), a marketing and communications agency dedicated to the water sector, today announced a strategic transformation designed to meet the moment. After more than 13 years of remarkable growth, Bā is excited to share its new strategy and brand identity during the ACE25 Conference . Complete with a refreshed logo, new website and visual identity, the rebranding effort reflects the agency's transformation from its origin as a boutique firm to a modern, integrated marketing and communication powerhouse serving the global water industry.“We've taken a hard look at how we serve the water sector as it navigates increasing complexity,” said Beth Boeh, president and CEO at Boeh Agency.“The unveiling of our new strategy and brand is a bold declaration of our commitment to shaping the future of water. We have evolved alongside the industry, embracing new technology and services to drive meaningful impact for our clients.”The new company announcement prioritizes five key focus areas:Sharper focus. Deeper expertise.A sector as complex as water demands an agency with specialized expertise. Boeh Agency has built a team specifically for the water and wastewater industry, hand-selected for their ability to navigate the technical demands of regulators, engineers and utility operators. The agency has added more water-focused marketing and PR talent, expanded its creative bench and strengthened its ability to deliver full-service support with deep sector fluency and sharp marketing vision.Partnerships over projects.The new agency model emphasizes integration over one-off projects. Working as an extension of its clients' teams, Bā delivers clarity, strategic insight and creative direction earlier in the process to accelerate results. This approach is designed to foster alignment and drive stronger outcomes across complex water initiatives.New service offerings. Expanded impact.Bā is formally launching new service segments to deepen our impact across the water sector. With strategy at the core of everything we do, our utility marketing and communications programs help municipalities engage with their communities, strengthen trust and navigate complex conversations with clarity and confidence.Through our customized strategy sessions and fractional CMO engagement, we're also introducing dedicated consulting services to support branding, planning, execution and long-term business partnerships for utilities and water technology companies alike.Streamlined operations. Better execution.As part of its evolution, Bā is removing bottlenecks and aligning earlier with clients to enable stronger execution. The agency has refined its services, introducing streamlined service tiers and packaged pricing to simplify decision making.Internally, the agency adopted smarter systems and tools enabling efficiency and freeing up more time for employees to focus on what matters most: strategy, creativity and results.Bold new identity built in-houseUnderpinning the new strategy and operational shift is a fresh new brand identity driven by its creative and brand team and grounded in their new tagline: moving water brands forward. While the company logo remains nearly identical, a brand refresh is much deeper than aesthetics. The vibrant new look, featured on their recently launched website at , represents an evolution beyond the ubiquitous water drop in the water sector.“Our rebrand isn't just a new look. It's a reflection of what we've learned, who we've become, and how we show up for our clients,” said Sarah Courtright, vice president of integrated marketing and communications at Boeh Agency.“Our magic lies in the union of two powerful forces, full-service marketing and deep industry knowledge. When creative firepower meets deep sector fluency, the result isn't just marketing-it's movement.”

