Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Sweden's Minister For Migration
Stockholm: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met with Minister for Migration of the Kingdom of Sweden HE Johan Forssell in Stockholm on Monday.
The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them, in addition to a number of issues of common concern.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
CommentsNo comment