Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Sweden's Minister For Migration

2025-06-09 08:02:22
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Stockholm: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met with Minister for Migration of the Kingdom of Sweden HE Johan Forssell in Stockholm on Monday.

The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them, in addition to a number of issues of common concern.

