Pluto TV And All Women's Sports Network Forge Global Partnership To Launch A New FAST Channel With Over 2,500 Hours Of Live Women's Sports Annually

The Channel Launches on Pluto TV Exclusively in Canada, UK, and the Nordics, with a Simultaneous U.S. Debut

Download Assets HERE

NEW YORK, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluto TV, a global leader in free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST), and All Women's Sports Network (AWSN), a global sports television network dedicated exclusively to women's sports, today announced an incredible global content partnership to make women's sports freely accessible to viewers globally. Starting June 6th, AWSN debuted exclusively on Pluto TV in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Nordics, with a simultaneous launch on the platform in the United States.

AWSN's dedicated Pluto TV channel is set to feature a 24/7 linear stream, including over 2,500 hours of live women's sports annually and a robust offering of on-demand programming. Viewers will gain access to premier competitions and leagues such as Athletes Unlimited Softball League; FIBA 3x3; FIBA 3XBA (a 3x3 basketball series featuring standout WNBA and NCAA talent); WNBL Basketball; H1 Field Hockey; WFA Tackle Football; ECC-W, Women's European Cricket Championship; DGPT Pro Disc Golf Tour; WFTDA-sanctioned Roller Derby; and Women's Football Weekly, featuring the latest highlights from Serie A Italy, Bundesliga, Division I Féminine (French Premier League); and the Barclays Women's Championship.

The channel and all AWSN content are exclusively available on Pluto TV across Canada, the UK and the Nordics, offering fans a front-row seat to follow the world's top female athletes and teams in action.

AWSN, co-founded by Whoopi Goldberg and Jungo TV, was created to provide a powerful platform for women athletes to be seen, celebrated, and supported. The network transforms visibility into opportunity, building a space where performance and ambition are center stage.

Whoopi Goldberg , co-founder of AWSN, said : "I'm excited to see AWSN grow and reach audiences across the U.S. and new global markets through Pluto TV. For far too long, incredible women athletes have been competing at the highest levels without the recognition they deserve. AWSN is here to change that. It's not just a network-it's a platform that turns visibility into opportunity, where ambition and performance take center stage, and where young girls and women can see themselves reflected in the power and potential of elite competition."

"This is a new era for women's sports, and the appetite for this content is increasing across the globe. Sharing the mission to spotlight and uplift these incredible women's sport and the extraordinary athletes who compete in multiple leagues with AWSN is a testament to our commitment to delivering compelling, diverse content that feeds fandom and gives space to all sports" said Katrina Kowalski, Senior Vice President, International Content Strategy & Acquisitions at Pluto TV . : "With AWSN, we're empowering our viewers to witness the talent, intensity, and passion of women's sports like never before."

George Chung, co-founder and CEO of AWSN and Jungo TV, said : "We couldn't be more excited to launch on Pluto TV! Our mission has always been to make women's sports accessible to everyone, and this partnership-powered by the incredible support of CommonSpirit Health-is a huge step forward. This is about access, visibility, and changing the game. Together, we're bringing fans the biggest stage yet for live women's sports, all at no cost."

The new AWSN channels will be available to Pluto TV users for free, continuing the platform's mission of democratizing access to premium content across borders.

About Pluto TV

Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, is the leading free streaming television service delivering hundreds of live linear channels and thousands of titles on-demand to a global audience. The Emmy ® award-winning service curates a diverse lineup of channels, in partnership with over 400 international media companies, offering a wide array of genres, languages and categories featuring movies, television series, sports, news, lifestyle, kids and much more. Pluto TV can be easily accessed and streamed across mobile, web and connected TV devices. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Pluto TV's growing international footprint extends across four continents and over 35 markets.

About AWSN

The All Women's Sports Network (AWSN) is a premier global sports television network dedicated exclusively to women's sports. Offering live coverage of elite competitions from renowned leagues such as FIBA 3x3; WNBL and ECC-W, Women's European Cricket Championship, AWSN brings the world's top female athletes to the forefront. Co-founded by Whoopi Goldberg, AWSN is driven by a mission to elevate, celebrate, and empower female athletes, addressing the longstanding disparity in sports representation and advocating for equality on a global stage.

SOURCE Pluto TV

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED