Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa: The Place To Be July 3, 2025

OTTAWA, ON, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International is turning up the volume in the Canadian Capital. The highly-anticipated Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa is set to open its doors on July 3 at 1pm, bringing a bold new energy to the city as Canada's first fully integrated Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Located in the heart of the National Capital Region, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa will offer guests an unparalleled experience with a full-service hotel, reimagined gaming floor, multiple dining destinations, Hard Rock Live entertainment venue, and signature Hard Rock amenities - all infused with a unique brand of world class entertainment and hospitality. The new destination will feature 150 guest rooms, including 22 luxury suites, more than 150,000 square feet of entertainment and gaming space, 1,500 slot machines, up to 40 table games, a high-limit gaming area and 10 restaurants and bars including the iconic Hard Rock Cafe and the award-winning Council Oak Steaks & Seafood . The property will also include the Rock Shop/Unity Store where customers can purchase Hard Rock branded merchandise using their Unity loyalty points.

The new state of the art Hard Rock Live performance venue with capacity for up to 2,200 will feature Canadian entertainers for Grand Opening week, the star- studded line up is to be announced soon.

"Ottawa is a milestone moment for us. It's our first fully integrated resort in Canada and a key step in our global growth strategy," said Jim Allen , Chairman of Hard Rock International. "This property will not only attract international visitors but also support the local economy and enhance the region's entertainment offerings."

Construction is nearing completion on the all-new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa. In the meantime, Hard Rock continues to operate the existing Rideau Carleton Casino on the site. Following the opening of the new facility in July, renovations will begin on the original building, with full completion and integration expected by the end of 2025, including additional gaming areas and restaurants.

"Hard Rock knows how to throw a grand opening party!" said Christine Crump , President of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa. "July 3 will mark the beginning of festivities, infused with legendary Hard Rock energy and an Oh! Canada! feel, this is more than a launch - it's the start of something incredible for our city; our capital!"

Beyond hotel rooms and gaming, guests can expect culinary experiences, nightlife, curated memorabilia, and an ongoing live entertainment lineup. In addition to top-tier amenities, the property will serve as a cultural anchor in the region. It will create 700 local jobs, and support community initiatives through nonprofit partnerships and local sponsorships.

OLG President and CEO, Duncan Hannay , stated, "At OLG, we are proud of the partnership that we have with Hard Rock International and the City of Ottawa. We have been working closely with them to unveil this premier destination, including a newly designed, full-service PlaySmart Centre. The economic benefits resulting from this expansion will help drive the local economy and will undoubtedly become a tourist hot spot."

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa is currently hiring. Interested candidates can visit gotoworkhappy to explore career opportunities with one of the world's most iconic brands.

For more details on grand opening festivities and exclusive bookings, visit hardrockottawa .

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in nearly 80 countries spanning more than 300 locations including owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia with more than 88,000 pieces displayed at locations around the globe. The UnityTM by Hard Rock global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties. In addition, Hard Rock Digital spotlights the sports betting and iGaming experience with products remixed in the spirit of Hard Rock for players worldwide.

HRI has received numerous industry, destination and workplace awards across the travel, hospitality, gaming, entertainment and food & beverage sectors. HRI currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit or href="" rel="nofollow" hardroc .

About Rideau Carleton Casino (Future Home of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa):

Rideau Carleton Casino officially opened as Rideau Carleton Raceway in 1962, as Canada's first-ever five-eighths mile oval and has been a key part of Ontario's harness racing community ever since. Since the addition of gaming in February 2000, the City of Ottawa has received approximately $6 million annually and more than $106 million in total payments for hosting Rideau Carleton Casino within the National Capital Region.

With eager anticipation of the opening of the new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa, Rideau Carleton Casino remains open 24/7, ready to serve their guests with the same dedication and excitement. Hard Rock is working to build a new state-of-the-art entertainment facility that will soon bring the iconic Hard Rock brand to Ottawa and enliven the city like never before. Future amenities will include a contemporary hotel design with 150 rooms, including 22 suites, an expanded gaming floor showcasing 1,500 slot machines, 40 live-action table games, and high-limit gaming. Guests can enjoy more than 10 restaurants, bars, and lounges, including the iconic Hard Rock Cafe and Council Oak Steakhouse. The resort will also be home to the classic Rock Shop, a 1,900 plus seat Hard Rock Live venue, and authentic music memorabilia.

The facility is a significant driver of job creation and will employ over 700 local residents, once completed. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa will continue the tradition of community investment through local sponsorships and nonprofit partnerships, enhancing the lives of residents and visitors alike as was established under Rideau Carleton Casino.

Rideau Carleton Casino is operated by Hard Rock International and governed by Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG). With OLG partnership, Rideau Carleton Casino demonstrates a daily commitment to responsible gambling with full implementation of OLG's PlaySmart program and is recognized through the RG Check accreditation program.

For more information on Rideau Carleton Casino, visit rideaucarletoncasino . To learn more about the upcoming Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa, visit hardrockottawa .

SOURCE Hard Rock International

