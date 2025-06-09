Dacora Motors Launches America's First Modern Ultra-Luxury Vehicle

The first of its kind electric car sets a bold standard for design, personalization, and craftsmanship

NEW YORK, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dacora Motors today announced the launch of the first made-in-America ultra-luxury vehicle in nearly a century, ushering in a new era of modern automaking defined by heritage design, craftsmanship, and transformative personalization. Each electric vehicle will be meticulously handcrafted using American-sourced components at Dacora's design atelier and garage in New York's Hudson Valley-a bold reaffirmation of intentional, domestic manufacturing. The brand debuts with reservations already exceeding 150% of its planned first-year production capacity. Pricing starts at $500,000.

Founded by MIT-trained engineers Kristie and Eric D'Ambrosio-Correll, Dacora is the first female-founded and led automotive brand in history, the first American ultra-luxury vehicle brand in nearly a century, and the first electric vehicle of its kind. Kristie serves as CEO, and Eric as CTO, bringing over 30 years of shared experience across product design, systems engineering, and hardware innovation.

Design With Depth. Performance With Purpose.

Designed in collaboration with the legendary Pininfarina Group, Dacora's debut model pays homage to the sweeping forms of 1930s Streamline Moderne, with long hoods, sculptural fenders, and a dramatic fastback silhouette.

A Vehicle That Evolves With You

At the heart of Dacora's design philosophy is personalization that extends beyond the point of purchase. Interiors are fully modular and can be reconfigured or refreshed seasonally, offering a tactile, emotional, and evolving relationship with the car over time.



Swappable Upholstery Collections: Twice-yearly drops let owners change interiors like wardrobes-think wool for winter, linen for summer, and limited-edition materials for seasonal expression.

Modular Seating Configurations: Choose from 3 to 7-seat layouts tailored to any lifestyles, from rear-lounge executive setups to family-friendly bench options. Each seat includes independent lighting and climate controls.

Adjustable Floor System: Engineered for ergonomic precision across all driver body types. Heritage Wood Options: Owners can supply personal materials to integrate into the cabin's finishes.

The Return of Driving as a Sensory Experience

Rejecting screen-dominated cockpits, Dacora has reimagined the driving experience with a tactile interface and a non-touchscreen display that fades seamlessly into the woodwork. When not in use, the digital display disappears behind a semi-transparent wooden panel, creating a serene, analog-inspired cabin. All controls are mechanical, intentional, and designed for muscle memory-not distraction.



Tactile Controls + Hidden Displays: A central touchscreen is replaced by physical dials and switches, with navigation and system info emerging through the woodgrain only when needed.

Natural Materials & Craftsmanship: No plastic interiors-only hardwoods, woven wool, and hand-stitched leathers, all selected for breathability, longevity, and tactile richness Tranquility by Design: The interior is engineered to calm the nervous system and sharpen the senses, creating a serene, emotionally resonant experience.

Performance with Purpose



Over 800 horsepower

Projected 400-mile all-electric range

25 cubic feet of customizable cargo space

45 inches of rear legroom Optional hybrid powertrain available upon request

Powered by Kristie D'Ambrosio-Correll's rare ability to unite engineering precision with timeless design

Kristie D'Ambrosio-Correll brings a rare ability to bridge engineering precision with timeless design. As former CTO of MIRROR, she led the product from prototype to a $500M acquisition in under two years - turning a functional fitness screen into a luxury consumer experience. At Dacora, she applies that same ethos to automotive.

"At Dacora, we believe true luxury is about connection - between driver and machine, tradition and technology, form and function," said Kristie D'Ambrosio-Correll, Co-Founder and CEO. "We set out to build a car that doesn't compromise between beauty, power, and personalization. We're inspired by timeless design and driven by a belief that the future of luxury is deeply personal, deeply connected, and unmistakably human."

Dacora is proudly backed by Female Founders Fund, an early-stage venture firm known for identifying category-defining businesses led by women.

"Kristie is building something rare with Dacora," said Anu Duggal, Founding Partner of Female Founders Fund. "She brings together exceptional technical expertise and a lifelong passion for cars to create a new standard in American luxury. As the first woman to found and lead a car company, she's making history while delivering a product that's as thoughtful as it is bold. That's exactly the kind of founder we're proud to invest and believe in."

A New Kind of Customer Experience

Dacora's approach to ownership centers on hospitality, intimacy, and lifelong brand connection. Every vehicle will be sold by concierge appointment only, with each customer assigned a personal advisor to guide the commissioning and customization process.

In 2026, Dacora will open its 100-acre Hudson Valley Garage-a one-of-a-kind automotive campus with on-site production, design atelier, guest accommodations, and immersive experiences. Each new owner receives a symbolic set of keys, granting access to curated events, the Hudson Valley estate, and behind-the-scenes interaction with Dacora's craftspeople and designers.

To learn more or reserve your custom build, visit dacora.

LinkedIn Instagram Facebook

SOURCE Dacora Motors

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED