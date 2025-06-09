Life Science Supplier Qualification Best Practices Training Course: Strengthen Compliance And Quality Systems, Navigate Complex Supplier Qualification Processes (ONLINE EVENT: July 16-17, 2025)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strengthen your pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device quality systems through comprehensive supplier qualification and audits. Navigate regulatory demands with expert strategies and crucial resources, including SOPs, risk audit templates, and quality agreements. Enhance compliance and optimize performance with CPD-certified training.

Dublin, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Best Practices for Supplier Qualification in Life Science Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course equips participants with practical strategies to navigate complex supplier qualification processes, enhancing compliance, and optimizing quality management systems to meet stringent regulatory expectations.

Conduct thorough supplier qualifications and audits to strengthen the quality systems of your pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device manufacturing processes.

Ensuring suppliers consistently meet quality requirements is paramount across all materials and services procured. Regulatory agencies such as FDA, EMA, MHRA, TGA, PIC/S, and ISO 13485 have intensified their focus on supplier qualification. The 2015 update of the EU GMP Guide notably emphasised supplier selection and qualification in Chapter 5, marking a significant regulatory shift.

While supplier qualification may have been unfamiliar decades ago, it has now become integral to industry practices. Qualifying suppliers, especially those in regions like China and India, presents unique challenges, demanding additional responsibilities for both parties. Beyond audits, establishing effective "Quality Agreements" is essential. Prior to outsourcing, companies must define minimum product specification and user requirements to ensure compliance with GMP standards. Each product may necessitate specific evaluation criteria during initial technical visits to potential supplier, involving assessment of SOPs, Quality Management Systems, previous audits, organisational structure, and task distribution.

Delegates will gain comprehensive strategies and insights into conducting rigorous supplier qualification and audits to enhance the quality systems across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device manufacturing processes.

Bonus documents included:



Supplier qualification questionaries (API, excipient, packaging material)

Supplier evaluation matrix

Risk-based supplier audits

Quality Agreement

Supplier qualification sample SOP

FDA inspection findings, example warning letters, Form 483s Warehouse, logistics service provider qualification documents

Benefits of attending



Learn supplier source search criteria

Understand key considerations in supplier selection

Develop skills in preparing supplier pre-evaluation questionnaires

Discuss strategies to overcome constraints in supplier audits

Formulate effective performance evaluations for suppliers

Gain insights into evaluating suppliers from different perspectives Witness exemplary practices in pharmaceutical and medical device industries, exceeding health authority and GMP expectations.

Certifications:



CPD: 12 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:



Quality Assurance/Quality Control Specialists

GMP Compliance Officers

Validation Professionals

Engineering Personnel

Operation Staff

Manufacturing Professionals

Supply Chain

Logistics Staff

IT Personnel Purchasing Managers

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Supplier Qualification Introduction



What is supplier qualification?

Why should qualification be done, who requires/expects It?

International guidelines and directives for supplier qualification



Overview of legislation, health authority expectations

International Trade Laws

Is the ISO 9001 certificate only sufficient for supplier qualification?

Why should the purchasing unit receive GMP training? What should be the scope of training?

Quality Management System and supplier qualification



What is change control?

How should deviations be managed?

How are complaints, recalls, and supplier qualification related?

What is the role and importance of purchasing in supplier qualification? Can quality assurance, supplier, and purchasing cooperation be achieved?

Sampling and test reduction



What does reduced testing mean?



What are the health authority expectations for reduced testing? What should be done before test reduction?

Raw materials and service providers



Should active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and excipients be evaluated using the same method? How to qualify service providers?

Medical device suppliers



Medical device supplier qualification process (21 CFR Part 820, MDR, GHTF, ISO 9001, ISO 1497, ISO 13485) PIP breast implant scandal

Flow of supplier qualification & documentation



How does the relationship between audits and supplier qualification begin?

Who performs qualification activities?

How do we know who does what - Manufacturer or Distributor?

How will we document our supplier qualification activities? What is the qualification cycle?

Group exercise: Review of an existing supplier categorisation and evaluation study



Critique of format Critique of content

Workshop: Supplier categorisation & evaluation

Breakout groups to review and suggest improvement in the selection of supplier categorisation and evaluations.

Day 2

Supplier auditing



Why are audits necessary and critical?



Risk-based audit planning.



To audit or not to audit?



What should the frequency of supplier audits be? Different approaches to different suppliers

Quality agreement preparation



What are Quality Agreements and why are they needed?



What should and should not be included in quality agreements?



Tips for negotiating an agreement.



How to troubleshoot common deficiencies? Who prepares and approves the quality agreement? / Roles - What are the responsibilities?

Supply chain risk management



How should unexpected incidents be managed?

How to apply risk management in supply chain? Cases

What to consider when purchasing from Asian countries?



How to overcome cultural difference problems in purchasing from India and China?



How should we audit in India and China?



What are the most common quality deficiencies?



What is the latest situation of the pharmaceutical market in India and China? (Legal Requirements, Authority Approaches)



What are the GMP violations in China and India?

What about audits in Europe and Latin America?

Which documents are enough to make a company legal/illegal?

Supply chain risk mitigation strategies. Supplier qualification and digital technologies

Group exercise: Review of an existing supplier Quality Agreement



Critique of format Critique of content

Workshop: Supplier Quality Agreement

Breakout groups to review and suggest improvement in supplier quality agreements.

Best Practices for Supplier Qualification in Life Science Training Course

