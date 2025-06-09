Guardz Raises $56M To Transform Cybersecurity For Smbs With Its AI-Native, Unified Platform For Msps

Bringing total funding to $84M, the B Round will accelerate the company's US expansion, R&D growth, and the development of the company's next generation cybersecurity platform with natively built controls, including 24/7 detection and response

MIAMI, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardz , the cybersecurity company empowering Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and IT professionals to protect small and medium-sized businesses, today announced that it has raised $56 million in Series B funding led by ClearSky , with participation from new investor Phoenix Financial and existing investors Glilot Capital Partners , SentinelOne , Hanaco Ventures , iAngels , GKFF Ventures , Lumir and others. This latest investment reflects Guardz's rapid growth, bringing total funding to $84 million in just over two years.

As cyberattacks grow in sophistication and increasingly target small and mid-sized businesses, the backbone of the economy, the MSPs and IT professionals serving them find themselves at the forefront of the battle. But MSPs face mounting cybersecurity challenges, with 77% struggling to manage multiple fragmented solutions amid a constantly evolving threat landscape, which leads to tedious manual processes, slower response times, and higher operating costs. The future of SMB cybersecurity relies on unifying tools into a cohesive and AI-native cyber defense ecosystem. Guardz is at the forefront of this effort, enabling MSPs to protect their clients more effectively across all attack vectors and scale their businesses sustainably.

Since launching from stealth in early 2023, Guardz has onboarded hundreds of MSP partners and is securing thousands of businesses across the globe. With this additional funding, Guardz will scale go-to-market efforts and enhance its unified cybersecurity platform to deliver greater automation, risk prevention, and cyber compliance and insurance capabilities, helping small and medium-sized businesses build resilience against the growing number of increasingly hostile cyber threats.

The Guardz unified cybersecurity platform, including AI and human-led MDR, is purpose-built for MSPs to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity at scale. By streamlining active protection across identities, email, endpoints, cloud, and data into a single engine, Guardz enables MSPs to detect threats faster, respond more accurately, and reduce manual effort. Its 24/7 Managed Detection and Response (MDR) combines AI-automated detection and response with expert-led threat hunting, while integrated SentinelOne EDR ensures best-in-class security without added complexity. The seamless Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace integrations continuously monitor user behavior and activity, flagging suspicious patterns to prevent account takeover and suspending accounts before any damage occurs. Combining these controls with user awareness and email protection enhances MSPs' ability to strengthen client security, unlock new revenue opportunities, and scale their businesses more efficiently.

"This funding propels Guardz forward in our mission to bring enterprise-level cybersecurity to SMBs, and to continue to empower MSPs with unified security controls and automated detection and response," said Dor Eisner, CEO and co-founder of Guardz. "MSPs are the first line of defense for these organizations – the engine of the global economy – and we are excited to continue providing them with our best-in-class platform, to ensure that businesses are not only secured and insured, but can thrive."

"Guardz has built an exceptional solution that directly addresses a critical and underserved need in the market at a very exciting time for technology," said Alex Weiss, Managing Partner at ClearSky. "Their AI-native approach, seamless integrations, and relentless focus on the MSP ecosystem has led to rapid growth and uniquely positions them to continue to lead this space. We are proud to support Guardz as they scale their impact and set a new standard for cybersecurity in this critical segment of the economy."

About Guardz

Guardz provides an AI-native, unified detection and response platform designed for MSPs to secure and insure small and medium-sized businesses. The platform protects digital assets, including identities, endpoints, email, cloud, data, and more, all with a user-centric approach. The company is redefining the MDR market by combining the power of AI agents with expert threat hunters to connect the dots and deliver unified, scalable, and effective protection for SMBs.

About ClearSky

ClearSky is a venture capital and growth equity fund manager that invests in innovative, transformative companies, specializing in technology solutions that power the energy transition and disruptive technologies in cybersecurity. Over more than a decade, ClearSky effectively managed approximately one billion dollars in capital commitments. Their investment funds enable exciting companies to bring disruptive technology to market while positively impacting our world and delivering value for investment partners.

Guardz Media Contact

