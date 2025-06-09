Iran's Nuclear Program Faces Intense Int'l Scrutiny By IAEA, Spokesperson Says
Speaking during a press conference in Tehran today, Baghaei emphasized that amid such comprehensive oversight, discussions about increasing pressure on Iran or even approving a resolution against the country do not reflect the reality of the situation. He reiterated that Iran's nuclear program is entirely peaceful, and there is no justification for bringing the matter to the United Nations Security Council.
"Iran has undergone the most extensive inspections compared to other countries with agreements on safeguards with the IAEA. Out of 224 test projects conducted globally, 144 have been in Iran, and over the past year, more than 1,260 inspections have been carried out in the country. Of the IAEA's allocated budget of 28 million euros for inspections, 4 million euros are specifically designated for verifying Iran's nuclear facilities. He stressed that this demonstrates Iran's full compliance and transparency, but the issue is being approached politically rather than technically," he noted.
The IAEA stated in its latest report that as of May 17, 2024, Iran had 408.6 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent. The amount of uranium enriched to 60 percent increased by 133.8 kilograms compared to the report given in February. The report considered that enrichment at this level was a short technical step to the 90 percent enrichment level (considered weapons-grade). The agency called on Iran to cooperate fully and effectively.
