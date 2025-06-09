Air Strike On Zaporizhzhia: At Least Seven Private Houses Destroyed, People Injured
“Another woman is in serious condition as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia ,” Fedorov said.
He noted that medics at the scene are stabilizing the victim's condition, after which she will be taken to the hospital.
According to Regina Kharchenko , secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, at least seven private houses were destroyed and dozens were damaged in a residential area of the city.
There is also damage to a gas pipeline, which is expected to be repaired within a few hours.
All utility services and pyrotechnics are working at the site.Read also: Drone attack in Zaporizhzhia injures one person
Applications are being accepted from residents of damaged houses.“The victims will receive assistance from the city: 15,000 hryvnias for repairs to those eligible for benefits, and 10,000 hryvnias per month to those who have lost their homes,” added the city council secretary.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bomb s. One person was reported wounded.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration
