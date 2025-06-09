Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
São Paulo Bets On Dinenno Loan As Striker Crisis Deepens


2025-06-09 07:00:59
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) São Paulo Football Club has moved to secure Argentine striker Juan Dinenno from Cruzeiro on loan until December 2025, responding to a pressing need for attacking options after Jonathan Calleri's season-ending knee injury.

The club confirmed Calleri will not return before 2026, leaving São Paulo with only André Silva and the young Ryan Francisco as center-forwards. Dinenno, 30, joined Cruzeiro from Pumas UNAM in early 2024 with high expectations but struggled with injuries.

He underwent two surgeries last year, one on his pubic area and another on his right knee after an ACL tear in August. These setbacks limited him to 22 matches and 8 goals in 2024.

In 2025, he played just five games without scoring, as Kaio Jorge claimed the starting spot at Cruzeiro. São Paulo pursued Dinenno after failing to reach terms with other targets, such as Carlos Vinícius.

The club will loan Dinenno with an option to buy if he meets agreed targets. Cruzeiro extended his contract to 2026 to protect their investment, but Dinenno's lack of playing time made a move logical for all parties.



The deal reflects São Paulo's pragmatic approach. The club avoids large transfer fees and high wages, instead opting for a low-risk loan. This strategy allows São Paulo to remain competitive in domestic and continental competitions while managing financial exposure.

This move shows how injuries and market realities force clubs to adapt quickly. São Paulo's decision to act decisively on Dinenno's loan demonstrates a clear focus on squad depth and cost control, key factors for success in the current football economy.

