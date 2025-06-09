403
Jalisco's $1 Billion Hotel Gamble: Can Tourism Outpace Crime And Cartels?
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Jalisco, a Mexican state known for its beaches and tequila, has committed over $1 billion to build 38 new hotels by 2028, according to official state government statements. This investment aims to add 4,578 hotel rooms and push the total above 90,000 by 2030.
Major international hotel chains, including InterContinental, Hilton, Marriott, and Hyatt, have pledged hundreds of millions of dollars. The state's tourism officials call this a historic moment, with the goal of making tourism a main driver of economic growth.
The numbers show strong momentum. In the first five months of 2024, Jalisco welcomed 13.4 million tourists, generating 31.8 billion pesos in economic activity.
Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara lead in visitor numbers and revenue. Puerto Vallarta posted a 77% hotel occupancy rate, while Guadalajara reached 52%.
The state expects this upward trend to continue, especially with the 2026 FIFA World Cup projected to bring over 2.5 million additional visitors. Nearly one-third of the new hotels plan to open before the tournament.
Despite these positive figures, Jalisco faces persistent security concerns. The Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) operates in the state and has driven much of the violence since 2010.
Official crime data from July 2024 shows that robberies account for nearly 31% of reported crimes, followed by domestic violence, homicides, and drug dealing.
Homicides and disappearances remain high, making Jalisco one of the most violent states in Mexico. The CJNG's activities, including violence against civilians, have shaped the state's security landscape.
Authorities and tourism officials argue that most violence occurs outside main tourist areas. They point to increased police presence and new security measures designed to protect visitors and reassure investors.
The state's Secretary of Tourism emphasizes that tourism creates jobs and attracts investment, helping to stabilize the local economy.
The government has also announced expanded training and certification for tourism service providers to boost professionalism and legal certainty. Questions about the origins of investment funds persist.
However, official statements and public records show that the major hotel investments come from established international companies and independent investors.
There is no public evidence from official sources that links these investments to criminal organizations, extortion, or money laundering. The state government highlights the role of legal certainty and institutional support in attracting legitimate capital.
Jalisco's story is complex. The state faces real security risks, with cartels and violence affecting some areas. Yet, tourism continues to grow, and global hotel brands are betting on Jalisco's future.
For business and travelers, the facts show a region balancing risk and opportunity, with official figures pointing to both challenge and growth.
