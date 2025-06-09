26/11 Mastermind Tahawwur Rana Granted One-Time Phone Call Delhi HC Seeks Health Report From Tihar

The Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday granted 26/11 Mumbai Terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana permission to make a single phone call to his family for the time being. The call will be strictly conducted in accordance with jail regulations and under the supervision of a senior official from the Tihar jail authorities, said the Court.

The Additional Sessions Judge (NIA) Chander Jit Singh on Monday also sought a detail status report on Rana's health issues, which must be submitted within 10 days.

In its response to the jail authorities, the NIA had approved permission for this one-time phone call. Furthermore, the court has also sought a detailed report from the jail authorities, clarifying their stance on whether Rana should be allowed regular phone calls in the future, as per the Jail Manual.

Court extends Rana's judicial custody, next appearance on July 9

On Friday, the court extended Rana's judicial custody, scheduling his next appearance for July 9. Due to security concerns, he was presented via virtual mode. On the last date of hearing, Rana personally addressed the court, requesting a hearing aid for an ear-related medical issue.

Recently, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) collected voice and handwriting samples from Rana, who was extradited from the United States earlier this month. His legal aid counsel, Advocate Piyush Sachdev, confirmed that he fully complied with the court directive.

The NIA had previously informed the court that Rana was confronted with substantial evidence related to the 26/11 attacks. The agency argued for further custody, citing his evasive behaviour during questioning and lack of cooperation. Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan and Special Public Prosecutor Narender Mann represented the NIA in the proceedings, while Advocate Piyush Sachdeva defended Rana.

A 64-year-old Canadian businessman of Pakistani origin, Rana, was extradited recently in connection with his alleged involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The devastating attack, orchestrated by Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed over 170 lives and left hundreds injured.