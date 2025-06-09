403
The First Edition Of Power Creator Awards 2025 Lights Up With Bollywood Stars, Viral Creators, And Big Wins
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, Maharashtra, 9th June, 2025: The Power Creator Awards 2025 celebrated India's top digital content creators, shining a spotlight on their creativity, influence, and cultural impact across platforms like fashion, tech, food, beauty, and more. Presented by Air India, co-powered by Nothing, and with Hilton as the hospitality partner, the event brought together creators, industry leaders, and celebrities for an unforgettable night.
Conceptualized by Times Entertainment by The Times of India, this was the first-ever edition of a new flagship IP, positioning the Power Creator Awards as India's biggest celebration of digital creators.
More than just an awards ceremony, the Power Creator Awards acknowledge the evolution of digital content from a hobby to a full-fledged career, highlighting how creativity has transformed into true influence. It brings together creators, brands, and industry leaders to celebrate the best of digital storytelling and innovation.
Selection Process and Jury
Winners at the Power Creator Awards are selected through a rigorous process combining public voting, performance metrics, and the judgment of a distinguished jury panel. The jury comprises renowned industry experts, media professionals, and brand leaders who bring their insights and experience to evaluate the impact and originality of the creators' work.
Notable jury members for this edition included Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Abhishek Bannerjee, Malini Aggarwal, and Maheep Kapoor - all respected names in their respective fields, lending credibility and depth to the selection process.
Key Award Categories and Winners
The awards span multiple categories reflecting the diversity of digital content. Some of the key honors included:
Power Youth Icon Award: Amol Parashar, recognized as a dynamic and authentic voice for the younger generation.
Power Comedy Creator Award – Jury Choice: Chandni Bhabhda, celebrated for her wit and engaging digital presence.
Power Disruptor of the Year: Shalini Passi, known for challenging norms and reshaping creativity.
Most Stylish Creator of the Year: Urfi Javed, famed for her bold fashion statements and fearless style.
Lifestyle Creator of the Year: Anshula Kapoor, admired for blending elegance with relatability.
Celebrity Fashion Creator of the Year: Anaita Shroff, a major influence in shaping celebrity style in India.
Power GenZ Creator Award – Popular Choice: Jannat Zubair, a trendsetting icon with massive appeal.
Best Travel Creator of the Year: Shenaz Treasury, whose inspiring journeys ignite wanderlust.
Event Highlights
The ceremony was a star-studded affair, attended by notable celebrities and creators, including filmmaker Sudhir Mishra, actor Gulshan Grover, host Karan Wahi, actors Amol Parashar and Krishna Shroff, social influencer Sunita Ahuja, actress Madhoo, parenting influencer Juhi Parmar, and travel creator Shenaz Treasury. Their presence added glamour and excitement to the evening as the industry came together to celebrate digital innovation.
In sum, the Power Creator Awards 2025 stand as a testament to the transformative power of digital creativity in India, honoring those who have mastered the art of engaging and inspiring audiences in meaningful ways.
