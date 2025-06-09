Nutraceutical Excipients Global Strategic Business Report 2025-2030: Technological Innovations In Multi-Functional Excipients Propel Growth, Increasing Preference For Clean-Label And Natural Ingredients
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|308
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$7.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns Global Economic Update Nutraceutical Excipients - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Consumer Demand for Functional Foods and Dietary Supplements Drives Growth in Nutraceutical Excipients Market Technological Advancements in Drug Delivery Systems Propel the Adoption of Innovative Nutraceutical Excipients Increasing Preference for Clean-Label and Natural Ingredients Expands the Market for Organic Nutraceutical Excipients Growing Focus on Enhanced Bioavailability and Solubility Strengthens Demand for Advanced Excipient Formulations Rising Awareness of Preventative Healthcare and Wellness Fuels Growth in Nutraceutical Supplements, Driving Excipient Demand Technological Innovations in Multi-Functional Excipients Propel Growth in Nutraceutical Manufacturing Efficiency Increased Regulatory Scrutiny on Ingredient Safety and Quality Standards Spurs Demand for Compliant Excipients Growing Use of Probiotics and Prebiotics Expands Opportunities for Specialized Nutraceutical Excipients Consumer Trends Toward Sugar-Free and Low-Calorie Supplements Accelerate Demand for Sweetening and Flavoring Excipients Expansion of Sports Nutrition and Weight Management Products Throws the Spotlight on Performance-Enhancing Excipients Rising Popularity of Plant-Based and Vegan Nutraceuticals Strengthens the Business Case for Non-Animal Derived Excipients Growth in Elderly Population and Demand for Age-Related Supplements Propel Market Adoption of Digestive-Friendly Excipients
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- ABF Ingredients Cargill, Inc. Dow, Inc. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. EGGLE Wasserburg Verwaltungs GmbH Hilmar Ingredients IMCD Group BV Ingredion, Inc. Innophos Holdings, Inc. Jrs Pharma GmbH Co. KG Kerry Group plc Roquette Freres S.A. Sensient Pharmaceutical
