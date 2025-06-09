Quality Of Sales Framework To Be Showcased At ACG Dealfest Northeast On June 11

Ed Marsh and Ben Tagoe will show Private Equity Sponsors how Quality of Sales can help create value faster through organic growth

BOSTON, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Quality of Sales Framework gives sponsors insight and control over the organic growth engine that's expected to be the primary value creation driver in coming years.

It helps sponsors buy smarter, grow faster and exit stronger by understanding and solving sales talent, skill and process problems proactively at all stages of the lifecycle.

Learn how sponsors and portcos can use Ed Marsh Consulting's Quality of Sales Framework to accelerate value creation

Quality of Sales at ACG Dealfest Northeast on June 11, 2025

Quality of Sales Overview

Understanding how Quality of Sales helps sponsors and portcos accelerate value creation through improved organic growth.

Private Equity Sponsors and Portcos can use the Quality of Sales Framework to accelerate value creation.

Ed Marsh and Ben Tagoe will share these value creation insights and techniques with sponsors, investment bankers and other industry experts at The Association for Corporate Growth Dealfest Northeast on June 11 at the BCEC.

Quality of Sales delivers empirical data on existing sales teams and prospective sales hires. Using a predictively accurate methodology, considering 21 sales-specific competencies and various team level systems and processes, a QoS Sales Team Evaluation provides detailed, actionable data on individuals and the team in aggregate.

This can improve diligence by helping sponsors test their models and investment thesis against a company's sales team's ability to execute. The information can then accelerate integration by providing prioritization for talent and process improvement decisions. For existing portcos with growth milestones in jeopardy, it can help to identify root causes of underperformance. And as companies scale it helps to consistently identify the superb sales talent that drives value creation.

Ed Marsh, founder of Ed Marsh Consulting , says "The data on value creation is clear. Sponsors have to grow organically and expand margins. Many B2B sales teams struggle specifically with those to tasks. Quality of Sales shows why, and what to do."

Ben Tagoe, CEO of PE-backed Objective Management Group continues, "Quality of Sales provides sponsors with data about the most important question for their investment – how effective is the sales team? A Quality of Sales report offers diagnostics about a company's pipeline health, insights into root causes of sales underperformance, and tools to consistently hire superb sales talent. It is a proven way to accelerate value creation."

About Ed Marsh : Ed is the founder of Ed Marsh Consulting, a firm that works with privately held middle-market firms on revenue growth from governance and strategy, through marketing and sales, to customer success. Ed's a graduate of Johns Hopkins University and a former Ranger Qualified Airborne Infantry officer. He has extensive international experience and was the Export Advisor to American Express. He holds a Private Directors Association certificate in Private Equity Portfolio Company Governance and is Directorship® Certified by the National Association of Corporate Directors.

About Ben Tagoe : Benjamin Tagoe is the CEO of Objective Management Group (OMG), the pioneer and industry leader in sales team evaluations and sales candidate assessments. He's a graduate of Princeton University and Harvard Business School where he was a Baker Scholar. Ben's finance and investing career has focused on strategy and the use of data to drive better decisions. From Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan Chase, through his time as SVP at VantageScore Solutions, and Fairfield Enterprises (a single company fund), using data to drive better decision-making has been Ben's passion - a passion that he brings to OMG and helping companies improve sales.

