Muslim AI Aims To Blend Technology, Companion And Spiritual Support For Users Worldwide

Sign up now

Your New Friend

Try now

Introducing an inclusive AI companion designed to support Muslims through halal validation, mindful learning, companion & heartful conversations in 36 Languange

JAKARTA, JAKARTA, INDONESIA, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Muslim Ai introduces a new kind of digital spiritual experience-an Islamic AI companion designed to bring empathy, understanding, and faith-based reflections to the Muslim community in today's digital world.Founded by Nurana Indah Paramita, widely known as Mita, Muslim Ai was born out of a desire to provide a safe, warm, and relatable space for Muslims navigating daily life in an increasingly digital era.>“Muslim Ai isn't just a place to ask questions. It's a presence. A listening friend. A keeper of the soul,” Mita shares.✨ Key Features:AI Mindful Learning: guidance for Muslim with Qur'anic valuesIslamic AI Companion: characters that offer thoughtful dialogue and spiritual reflectionHalal Check AI: product halal verification using AI NLP and open-source dataWhether you're feeling lost, lonely, or simply curious about Islam-Muslim Ai is here for you.This platform is not only for Muslims, but also for anyone seeking warmth, understanding, and a safe space to explore Islam with dignity.Powered by AI, but guided by mercy, Muslim Ai is a companion-not a judge. A friend in your pocket, built with love and guarded with responsibility.All content is moderated and curated with care to ensure it reflects the heart of Islamic values-rahmah, adab, and sincerity.Muslim Ai is now accessible through its mobile web version:For media inquiries or collaboration:...---Muslim Ai is not here to preach.It's here to stay. As a friend. In your pocket. When the world gets quiet.

Nurana Indah Paramita

Muslimai Global Network

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Muslim Ai Introduction

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.