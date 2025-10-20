Finding Strength In Community: Meet Becky Zimpleman

I graduated from DeVry University with a degree in Computer Information Systems back in 2001, right in the middle of the recession caused by the Dot-Com bubble burst and further complicated by the September 11th terrorist attacks. Facing hiring freezes throughout the economy and especially in this industry, I worked various tech support roles. Eventually, I landed with GoDaddy over 21 years ago, starting on the Web Board team to provide email support to our customers. At the time, there was little more than 300 employees at the company and a major hiring spree had just started. Over time, I was tasked with providing specialized support for new initiatives, leading to a role transition as the very first "The Domain Name Aftermarket" (TDNAM) Representative. It still amazes me to see how much the Aftermarket service has evolved over the years. In 2007, I transitioned again to the Abuse Department as a Click Fraud Analyst where I used my development skills to automate several processes and create tools to assist with reporting. When the team was reorganized in 2012, I transitioned to the Case Management Development team to continue contributing support for tool development. Since then, I have been focused on the needs of our internal teams who keep our Domain registration operations and industry affairs in order. I am currently managing the Domains Consumer Internal Tools (DCIT) team and was recently promoted to Senior Manager! When a colleague launched the GoNeuro subgroup of GD Abilities in September 2024, I instantly found the community I needed with other neurodivergent people throughout the company. When he left in April to pursue new opportunities, I wanted to ensure this important community continued. I accepted the role as Co-president of GoDaddy Abilities in May 2025 and am working to strengthen our community.

What inspired you to get involved with GoDaddy Abilities?

My journey with GoDaddy Abilities began as I sought support after my daughter was born with Spina Bifida. As a parent navigating the stress of caring for a child with complex needs, I found a welcoming community among other parents who understood my challenges. However, my connection with the ERG deepened when I faced my own late diagnosis of ADHD in 2020. Through the GoNeuro community, I discovered the support and understanding I needed for myself. This dual experience has not only provided me with invaluable resources but also reinforced the importance of fostering inclusive spaces where diverse needs and experiences are embraced.

How does GoDaddy make you feel supported?

GoDaddy has consistently demonstrated its commitment to supporting its employees, and I've been fortunate to experience this firsthand. Shortly after the birth of my first child, the company set up the first New Mother's Room, providing me with a private, clean space to pump breast milk-a remarkable accommodation at a time when such practices were not yet industry standard. Additionally, the Benefits team has been instrumental in helping me navigate complex insurance issues, which are often stressful and unavoidable for those in the disabled community. Over the years, GoDaddy has developed a robust support system that includes policies like flexible time off and work from home, allowing me to excel in my role while prioritizing my family's needs. These initiatives make me feel truly supported and empowered to do my best work without compromising on personal responsibilities.

What resources or opportunities does GD Abilities provide to its members?

The GD Abilities community offers multiple channels for members to discuss their challenges and seek input from others who have faced similar experiences. This exchange of stories fosters a supportive environment where we can uplift one another. Additionally, GD Abilities hosts inclusive webinars that promote awareness and understanding of diverse abilities, further enriching our collective knowledge and empathy. These resources and opportunities are invaluable in creating a strong, inclusive community where every member feels heard and supported.

What's something you want people to know about the GD Abilities community?

GD Abilities champions inclusivity and welcomes everyone under our big tent, regardless of their diagnosis status. Whether you have a diagnosis, are seeking a diagnosis, supporting someone on their journey, or identifying with experiences that may not traditionally be viewed as disabilities, we are here for you.

Join us in celebrating the diverse narratives that make our community vibrant and inclusive!

