Uzbekistan, Slovakia Discuss Trade Expansion And Joint Investment Opportunities

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 9. President of
Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held official talks with Prime
Minister of the Slovak Republic Robert Fico at the Kuksaroy
residence to deepen strategic cooperation across trade, industry,
and energy domains, marking a new chapter in Uzbek-Slovak
relations, Trend
reports, citing the Uzbek president's office.
A key focus of the talks was boosting bilateral trade by
expanding the range of exchanged goods. Uzbekistan aims to increase
exports of textiles, agricultural products, electrical equipment,
chemicals, and polymers, while Slovakia may supply rubber, auto
components, pharmaceuticals, and other industrial products.
The leaders stressed the importance of eliminating technical
trade barriers and launching a quantum standard laboratory, in line
with newly signed agreements on technical regulation and
metrology.
An agreement was reached to develop a comprehensive Industrial
Cooperation Program with Slovakia's leading companies. The program
will support joint projects in agriculture, auto component
localization, pharmaceutical manufacturing, green energy, and
tourism.
The two sides also explored opportunities in digital innovation
and startup investment. Uzbekistan proposed the creation of a joint
venture capital fund to support IT startups and accelerate digital
transformation.
To facilitate these initiatives, both parties agreed to expand
the use of existing financial instruments.
Organized labor migration was another key topic, with Slovakia
expressing strong interest in establishing a structured cooperation
framework in this area.
The parties also exchanged views on international and regional
issues, reaffirming their mutual support within multilateral
platforms.
To facilitate the optimal execution of the accords established,
both administrations will formulate an all-encompassing strategic
framework delineating specific action items and collaborative
paradigms.
In the context of a strategic convening in March 2025, Uzbekistan
and Slovakia reached a consensus to inaugurate a Business Council
aimed at optimizing trade synergies and fortifying economic
linkages between the two sovereign entities.
