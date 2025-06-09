Ukraine's Air Defense Neutralizes 460 Russian Drones, Four Kinzhal Missiles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

From 20:00 on Sunday, June 8, Russia attacked Ukraine with 499 drones and missiles, including 479 Shahed-type attack UAVs and decoy drones of various models launched from Kursk, Shatalovo, Oryol, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, four Kh-47M2 Kinzhal ballistic missiles from the Tambov region, ten Kh-101 cruise missiles from the Saratov region, three Kh-22 cruise missiles from airspace over the Black Sea, two Kh-31P anti-radar missiles from airspace over the Black Sea, and one Kh-35 cruise missile from temporarily occupied Crimea.

The attack was countered by fighter aircraft, surface-to-air missile units, electronic warfare teams, unmanned systems forces, and mobile fire groups.

As of 10:30 on Monday, June 9, preliminary data indicates that Ukrainian air defense forces neutralized 479 of the 499 drones and missiles.

Of these, 292 were physically shot down and 187 were disrupted or lost due to electronic warfare.

Specifically, 277 drones were shot down and 183 were lost or suppressed by EW. Ukrainian forces also intercepted ten Kh-101 cruise missiles and four Kinzhal missiles. Two Kh-22 missiles failed to reach their targets. Two Kh-31P anti-radiation missiles and one Kh-35 cruise missile were also destroyed.

Impacts were recorded in ten locations, with debris falling in 17 locations.