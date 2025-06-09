TVS Jupiter CNG Version Coming Soon Similar Design With A Fresh Twist

TVS is about to launch its new Jupiter CNG scooter. Its design will be similar to the current Jupiter 125cc, but there might be some changes in its appearance to make it look a bit different from the petrol model.

TVS Jupiter CNG: Following Bajaj Auto's first CNG bike, TVS Motor is gearing up to launch its first CNG scooter. The company showcased the world's first CNG-powered scooter, the Jupiter 125 CNG, at the India Mobility Global Expo this year, after which its release was anticipated.

The company had showcased its production-ready model, and information about its design, features, and mileage was obtained. The company believes that customers will love this scooter. If you are also thinking of buying this scooter, you can find out here when it might be launched.

Jupiter CNG to Launch During the Festive Season

According to media reports, TVS may launch its new Jupiter CNG scooter during the festive season this year. Its design will be similar to the current Jupiter 125cc petrol model, but it is expected that some changes may be made in its appearance to make it look a bit different from the petrol model.

TVS Jupiter CNG Expected Price

TVS hasn't made any significant changes to the price of the new CNG, but it is expected to be launched at a starting price of Rs. 95,000. According to the information, the company may initially target selling 1000 units. The company will target customers who want to get high mileage from the scooter. This scooter will be specially designed for daily use.

Engine and Features

The new Jupiter 125 CNG will get a 125cc single-cylinder engine, which will generate 7.1bhp power and 9.4Nm torque. Apart from this, the scooter's top speed can go up to 80 kmph. It will have features like a semi-digital speedometer, external fuel lid, mobile charger in the front, body balance technology, all-in-one lock, and side stand indicator.

This scooter will give a mileage of 84 km in 1 kg of CNG. At the same time, it can run up to 226 km on petrol + CNG. This scooter has a 1.4 kg CNG fuel tank. The fuel tank is placed in the boot space under the seat. You can drive the new Jupiter 125 CNG this Diwali!