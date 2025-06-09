Deepika Padukone To Alia Bhatt: 6 Actresses Who Worked During Their Pregnancy

Times are changing in Bollywood, with actresses now continuing their careers after marriage and during pregnancy-breaking old stereotypes and proving that motherhood is no longer the end of their professional journey.

Times are changing in Bollywood. Actresses no longer take long breaks from their careers after marriage or during pregnancy. Motherhood was once considered the end of their professional lives. But today's actresses are breaking all these stereotypes and creating new history. They are standing in front of the camera during pregnancy, showcasing their professionalism and inspiring millions of women. The latest addition to this list is Bollywood's 'Mastani' Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone - A new chapter on the sets of 'Singham Again':

Actress Deepika Padukone is currently pregnant and expecting her first child. But, during this joyous time, she has not stayed away from her profession. She is playing the role of a police officer named 'Shakti Shetty' in Rohit Shetty's much-awaited film 'Singham Again'.

Deepika's baby bump is clearly visible in the recently released photos from the film's set, and her professionalism and commitment are being praised everywhere. Her willingness to do justice to her role despite the challenges of pregnancy has created a new buzz in the film industry.

Kareena Kapoor Khan - The pioneer of this trend:

The credit for turning working during pregnancy into a trend goes to actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. During her first pregnancy with Taimur, she participated in the shooting of the film 'Veere Di Wedding'. Not only that, she acted in several advertisements and walked the ramp in famous fashion shows, raising eyebrows everywhere.

Kareena, who continued her work while celebrating her pregnancy without hiding it, also showed her professionalism during her second pregnancy with Jeh. Her bold step became a guiding light for many actresses.

Alia Bhatt - Action sequences adventure in Hollywood:

Actress Alia Bhatt also stands prominently in this list. While pregnant with her daughter Raha, she participated in the action sequences of her debut Hollywood film 'Heart of Stone'. This was no ordinary feat. Although acting in action sequences while pregnant was a big challenge, Alia handled it successfully. At the same time, she was also actively involved in the promotional activities of the film 'Brahmastra'.

Apart from these three, many other actresses have continued their careers during pregnancy.

Neha Dhupia:

In her second pregnancy, she realistically played the role of a pregnant police officer in the film 'A Thursday'.

Soha Ali Khan:

She continued to fulfill her professional commitments until the birth of her daughter Inaaya.

Overall, today's Bollywood actresses are proving that they can handle motherhood and career equally. This is inspiring not only in the film industry but also for women from all walks of life, sending a positive message that motherhood should not be a hindrance to any woman's career.