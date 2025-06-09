ASP Isotopes Stock Jumps On Isotopia And Terrapower Tie-Ups: Retail Stays Bullish
Shares of ASP Isotopes (ASPI) closed 6.1% higher at $9.36 on Friday.
Last week, the company struck a four-year supply agreement with Isotopia Molecular Imaging to deliver enriched Gadolinium-160 (Gd-160), a key ingredient in producing Terbium-161 (Tb-161), a promising isotope for targeted radiotherapeutics.
ASP will supply the isotope using its proprietary Quantum Enrichment technology from 2026, and the deal is expected to generate at least $1 million per year.
The agreement is designed to help overcome persistent supply shortages of Gd-160, enabling Isotopia to advance its Tb-161-based treatments for cancers like prostate and neuroendocrine tumors.
“By supplying Gd-160, we are eliminating a major bottleneck in the development of Tb-161 therapies. Our investment in enrichment technology positions us to support the radiopharmaceutical industry's growing demand for stable isotopes,” said Paul Mann, CEO of ASP Isotopes.
“This partnership accelerates the path to clinical adoption of Tb-161, which could redefine cancer treatment paradigms.”
Last month, ASP signed a deal to supply enriched uranium to TerraPower, the nuclear energy company backed by Bill Gates.
As part of the agreement, TerraPower will provide ASP with a multiple-advance term loan to help fund a planned uranium enrichment facility at Pelindaba, South Africa.
Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained 'bullish' ahead of Monday's trading session.ASPI's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 3:17 a.m ET on June 9, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits
One user believes the stock should reach at least $20 before considering selling.
ASP Isotopes stock has gained over 100% year-to-date.
