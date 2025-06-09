Apple WWDC 2025 Starts Tonight: How To Watch The Launch Event?

Apple's annual developer showcase and iOS reveal event, WWDC25, goes live tonight - and it's shaping up to be one of the most significant updates in recent memory. There is a lot of excitement around the event, from a possible sneak glimpse at a very tiny iPhone to a graphic makeover for all platforms. Here's how to tune in, what to anticipate, and why developers and Apple enthusiasts should be very interested.

Apple WWDC 2025: How to watch it live?

Tonight, June 9, the WWDC25 keynote will be webcast live from Apple Park in Cupertino, California, starting at 10 a.m. Pacific Time (10:30 p.m. IST). The event will be aired by Apple via the Apple TV app, YouTube channel, and official website. For your convenience, a live video feed is also included at the bottom of this page.

Apple's Platforms State of the Union presentation, which delves further into the developer tools and technologies revealed, will take place after the keynote. YouTube, the website, and the Apple Developer app will all offer access to that session. Later on, all sessions will be accessible on demand.

Apple WWDC 2025: What can you expect?

In an effort to provide a more unified and contemporary user experience, Apple is anticipated to reveal a comprehensive visual revamp for all of its operating systems, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS. Transparent elements, more fluid motion effects, and device-neutral user interface elements are some examples of the new design language.

Another option is to implement a new versioning mechanism. Industry rumors suggest that in order to align with naming throughout the ecosystem, iOS may forego name altogether, perhaps moving straight from iOS 19 to iOS 26.

There may possibly be major changes to several of Apple's main apps. The Health app may get additional AI-powered wellness features, while Game Center may be redesigned as a genuine cross-platform gaming hub.

Apple WWDC 2025: iPhone 17 Air to be unveiled?

Software may not be one of the greatest shocks. Fans are guessing about the iPhone 17 Air, which is thought to be Apple's thinnest phone ever at only 5.5mm, based on a teaser image the company gave called "Sleek Peek." A 6.6-inch screen, Apple A19 processor, and a 24MP front-facing camera are among the rumored specifications. It may signal a significant change in Apple's hardware design language if it is unveiled tonight.