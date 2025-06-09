North America Mpos Market Study 2025-2029: Trends And Drivers, Size And Forecasts, Retailer Purchase Plans

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The latest report on the North American Mobile POS (mPOS) Market examines device shipments, installations, and forecasts, emphasizing the burgeoning adoption by Tier I retailers. The shift towards mobile-first POS design post-COVID is significant, driven by advancements in enterprise-grade Wi-Fi and security, alongside shrinking cost differentials with consumer devices. This in-depth study covers rugged handhelds, non-rugged handhelds, and tablets, offering insight for investors and stakeholders on trends through 2029 across multiple retail sectors.

Dublin, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "How Mobile POS is Reshaping Retail Journeys - mPOS Market Study - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report looks at the Mobile POS (mPOS) Market in North America, including how many devices were shipped for the last 3 years. It also includes how many are currently installed, and what the forecast is for new shipments in the next several years. While this is not market share by vendor, it does include the types of devices offered by HP, Apple, Oracle, Samsung and others.

Going forward, we expect the story to change a bit, as Tier I retailers have begun to embrace mPOS in a much bigger way with new customer journeys. This phase started with COVID, however, even the largest retailers are considering doing mobile first design for the POS so they only have one app regardless of the client. This is also leading many retailers to consider using mobile POS devices that can be fixed or mobile to be used in their stores.

There is a new level of maturity in systems and decisions for enterprise retailers. While consumer devices might look cooler, the need for enterprise class wi-fi and security with the explosion of IoT devices deployed has forced retailers to grow up. Also, that premium between enterprise class and consumer class is shrinking bringing many of these decisions to the forefront of CIO offices going forward. The customer of today and tomorrow are mobile and multi-channel causing retailers to adjust accordingly.

This research looks at the current state of Mobile POS in North America, the adoption rates of the various retail verticals, and the shipment and installed base details by type of device (Rugged Handheld, Non-Rugged Handheld, and Tablets). It includes market sizing, trends, and forecasts through 2029.

This study is designed for use by Private Equity Investors, Mobile POS Hardware and Software Providers, Service Providers, Maintenance Providers, Retailers and others who might have a vested interest in the North American Mobile Point-of-Sale Market.

The study looks at the opportunity for each of the mobile devices for the following segments:



Food

Drug

Superstore/Warehouse Club

Mass Merchandisers

Department Stores

Other Specialty

Category Killers

Convenience/Gas

Bar Restaurant

Fast Food

Lodging

Ent. Casino-Cruise Ent. Theme, Theaters, Sports

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Introduction

1.0 Background

2.0 Trends and Market Drivers

2.1 Trends Driving mPOS Adoption

2.2 Trends Slowing mPOS Adoption

2.3 Challenges When Deploying Mobile

3.0 Market Size and Forecasts

3.1 North American mPOS Shipments 2024 through 2029

3.2 Fixed vs True Mobile Shipments 2024 through 2029

3.3 mPOS North America Installed Base Forecast 2024 through 2029

3.4 Fixed vs True Mobile Installed Base Forecast 2024 through 2029

4.0 Retailer Purchase Plans

4.1 mPOS Purchase Timing and Intent by Segment

4.2 mPOS Purchase Timing and Intent by Size of Retailer

5.0 What Analysts See Ahead

