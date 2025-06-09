Interview With 2025 Threebestrated® Hair Transplant Surgeon, Dr. Ravi Chander Rao: Everything About Hair Transplantation

HairSure Hair Transplant Centre

- Dr. RaviHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The younger generation of today is very much concerned about hair loss, since it directly affects their self-esteem and confidence. Worry not! Modern technology has solutions to address hair loss and promote the growth of stronger hair.But how? Let's ask an expert, Dr. Ravi Chander Rao from the Hair Sure clinic, who is a ThreeBestRatedaward-winning hair transplant surgeon in Hyderabad. In a candid post-award interview with the ThreeBestRatedteam, Dr. Ravi shared insights drawn from his extensive experience in the field.Baldness at a Young Age? Dr. Ravi Weighs in on Causes & Solutions“Looks are more important, whether it is a social media DP, a meeting, or an interview. It has become a huge issue. In the olden days, it has never been a problem, since it occurred only in old people and it was very less.” said Dr. Ravi. Nowadays, the number of people grappling with baldness is constantly and rapidly increasing. Dr. Ravi points out several reasons for this.>> Chronic health issues like hypertension, diabetes, and other conditions.>> Increased pollution levels due to high urbanisation.>> Poor air quality-particularly in India the (AQI) Air Quality Index is 108 and the country holds the 250th position in terms of air quality.>> Exposure to polluted water.>> Malnutrition due to poor dietary habits.>> Stress resulting from work, long hours, job instability, etc...>> Lifestyle factors including inadequate sleep, smoking, alcohol intake, and other harmful habits.All these factors combined contribute to the hair-related issues that lead to baldness in men and women these days. As said earlier, thanks to modern technologies, hair transplantation surgery offers a complete and safe solution for people regardless of their age. The beauty of the treatment is that it offers lasting and effective results.Ideal Age or Stage to Opt for a TransplantAccording to Dr. Ravi, there is no definitive ideal age for a hair transplant. It is because, in general, hair loss starts as early as 16 and visible signs may appear in the twenties. For young people, it can be for various reasons (mentioned above) and figuring out the root cause can be challenging, whereas for older people, it is pretty easy to get a fair idea about it.“We will evaluate the younger people if they have any family issues of baldness, nutritional deficiencies or they are under different issues and prescribe some medications such as minoxidil or finasteride. If the hair fall is not getting stabilized, we will suggest exosome therapy, GFC, PRP, or laser low-light lasers. Until the age of 23, we usually don't suggest hair transplant because we are not sure what stage of baldness they would end up in.”Similarly, the need for hair transplant also varies from person to person. For instance,>> People aged 28 to 35 often opt for hair transplants for various reasons such as marriage, career advancement, or improved self-confidence.>> People aged 35 to 50 and who are in higher positions need it to maintain a professional appearance.>> Sometimes, there are people who simply want to hide the signs of balding from others.“Based on this, the experts assess and suggest the treatment. And, there is no ideal age or stage. It counts highly on individuals,” said Dr. Ravi.Post Hair Transplant Routine:“When it comes to hair transplant, it is not like, once you get it done, it is finished. Getting a hair transplant is one end and post-care is equally important for a successful outcome.”After a hair transplant, one must stick with the post-treatment care suggested by the surgeon to ensure a fast recovery and better outcomes. Patients often can experience a shedding phase following the procedure, which can be psychologically distressing. Therefore, following the post-care and staying in contact with the surgeon is necessary for timely addressing of any issues that would arise.>> After the treatment, one must avoid rigorous exercises and movements including weight lifts or running for at least a week.>> Professionals like orthopedic doctors need to take extra precautions due to exposure to equipment like C-arm instruments or overhead lights.>> The post-care practices also include using the right, prescribed shampoo to wash the area.>> Keeping the scalp hydrated by sprinkling some water onto the scalp, especially during the first couple of days is crucial.>> Sleeping position also matters. For transplant on the crown (vertex), it is crucial to sleep on sides and for frontal grafts, one must recline on their back.>> Improper posture or excessive screen time early on can lead to facial swelling, particularly around the eyes - though temporary, it can appear alarming.After all, one of the top priorities is avoiding physical trauma to the scalp, especially in the first few days. Actions like getting into a car with a low roof or bumping the head can result in damage to the treated area.At HairSure, Patients are supported at all stages, from the consultation to the post-care routine. The experts provide a detailed post-op care leaflet that has proper guidelines to prevent any discomforts and facilitate faster recovery.Baldness in Women: Can Hair Transplant be a Solution?“Unlike males, for whom the commonest cause is heredity, there are several factors for females to experience baldness.”Conditions such as PCOD, nutritional deficiencies, post-pregnancy, anemia and many more can be the culprits. This is why only a few women opt for hair transplant surgery, as the hair loss can often be treated and reversed without surgery.However, one major challenge that Dr. Ravi addresses is that women, especially in India, have long hair which necessitates long hair transplants. In addition to this, women often experience a“Christmas tree” pattern of hair loss, with thinning more noticeable at the partition. The surgery must carefully be done between existing strands, which can cause stress-induced hair loss in the surrounding area, potentially creating temporary bald patches post-procedure. Nevertheless, with proper hygiene and ongoing care, both in-clinic and at home, it can be treated well.Is Hair Transplant safe?“Yes,” said Dr. Ravi. Before proceeding with the surgery, the surgeons will evaluate the client's health and assess sugar levels, blood pressure, and other conditions such as thyroid, diabetes, anemia, etc... The treatment will be planned, upon confirming everything is good.“So regardless of age, if a person is fit emotionally and physically he can get it done. And we have done it for a 75-year-old military officer, who was fit and capable of doing 50 push-ups.”The only concern is that once the hair is grown, it is important to avoid traction and heating to protect the hair in the long term.About HairSureHairSure Hair Transplant Centre is Hyderabad's leading hair clinic with eight surgeons to perform and monitor the procedures and support patients. They are pioneers of the SHI technique (Simultaneous Harvesting and Implantation) which is known to reduce the operating time and maximise the success of the surgery. All of their surgeons maintain a friendly relationship with their patients and guide them through every stage to make themselves comfortable.HairSure has built a loyal clientele globally, with many having come from referrals from their satisfied patients. Upon Winning the ThreeBestRatedaward, Dr. Ravi commended,“Getting an award from ThreeBestRated, for all the hard work we have done, feels good and it definitely gives us a responsibility to deliver even more.”

