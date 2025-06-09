Center Holds Educational Event For Ethiopian Muslim Community
Doha, Qatar: With the participation of over 300 members of the Ethiopian Muslim community, the Sheikh Abdulla bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center organized a recreational, educational, and sports event on Sealine Beach on the second day of Eid Al-Adha.
The initiative is part of the center's mission to strengthen bonds among Muslim communities and promote greater religious awareness.
The event welcomed attendees of all ages and featured a variety of activities, including sports games, cultural competitions, and short lectures focusing on the meanings of Eid and the value of social cohesion in Islam.
The event aimed to foster social connections within the community and bring joy to participants in a spiritually enriching and festive atmosphere.Read Also
-
Thousands attend Eid Al-Adha prayers at Sheikh Abdulla bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center
Center launches English series on purification of the Soul and delivers community lectures
Attendees expressed their appreciation for the initiative, praising its blend of entertainment and education, and thanked the center for its excellent organization.
They also emphasized the importance of continuing such programs during religious occasions to reinforce community spirit and shared identity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
CommentsNo comment