Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Center Holds Educational Event For Ethiopian Muslim Community

2025-06-09 04:20:39
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With the participation of over 300 members of the Ethiopian Muslim community, the Sheikh Abdulla bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center organized a recreational, educational, and sports event on Sealine Beach on the second day of Eid Al-Adha.

The initiative is part of the center's mission to strengthen bonds among Muslim communities and promote greater religious awareness.

The event welcomed attendees of all ages and featured a variety of activities, including sports games, cultural competitions, and short lectures focusing on the meanings of Eid and the value of social cohesion in Islam.

The event aimed to foster social connections within the community and bring joy to participants in a spiritually enriching and festive atmosphere.

Attendees expressed their appreciation for the initiative, praising its blend of entertainment and education, and thanked the center for its excellent organization.

They also emphasized the importance of continuing such programs during religious occasions to reinforce community spirit and shared identity.

