Biogas Industry Outlook, Key Trends And Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Production Shows 19% Growth: Can It Quadruple By 2030?
Dublin, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biogas Outlook, Trends and Key Players - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global biogas and biomethane outlook and trends, breakdown of biogas demand by sector and country, breakdown by biomethane demand by sector, analysis of feedstock energy potential and GHG abatement potential, breakdown of biogas production by country and by feedstock type, overview of biogas plants currently under construction, breakdown of implemented biogas policies by country, analysis of deal activity relating to biogas by quarter and country, breakdown of key players exploring and/or investing in biogas.
Humans, directly or indirectly, contribute to the generation of over 105 billion tonnes of organic waste globally each year, all of which produce methane and other greenhouse gases directly into the atmosphere during their decomposition.
98% of that waste goes untreated and unrecycled, presenting an opportunity to leverage biogas technologies to convert these wastes into clean energy.
However, these technologies are not without their challenges. High capital costs, especially for large-scale biogas plants, a lack of sustainable feedstock availability, policy and regulatory uncertainty, and limited supporting infrastructure are all impacting the commercial viability of biogas.
- Biogas and biomethane are renewable energy technologies produced from the anaerobic digestion process. This process of converting waste to energy promotes circular economies, energy independence, food security and sustainable agriculture. However, these technologies are not without their challenges. High capital costs, especially for large-scale biogas plants, a lack of sustainable feedstock availability, policy and regulatory uncertainty, and limited supporting infrastructure are all impacting the commercial viability of biogas. The market outlook for biogas shows some growth. According to the World Biogas Association, between 2017 and 2022, the biogas sector experienced a growth rate of 19%. The production was concentrated in the European, American, Chinese and Indian markets, with Europe responsible for around half of this production. However, to meet the IEA's 2030 NZE Scenario targets, this pace of growth will need to nearly quadruple. To achieve this target, countries must increase their biogas ambitions and resolve its implementation challenges. Governments and governing bodies must ensure coordinated policy-making across agriculture, waste management, energy and transport to deliver an integrated approach to developing biogas.
Key Highlights
- According to the World Biogas Association, between 2017 and 2022, the biogas sector experienced a growth rate of 19%, reaching 445TWh in 2022. In 2018, almost two-thirds of biogas production was demanded to generate electricity and heat. Only 9% was demanded to upgrade to biomethane. The potential to generate energy from currently available major feedstocks is around 12,000TWh. According to the WBA, this energy is enough to meet around 6-9% of the world's primary energy consumption. According to the IEA, compared with 2017-2022, global biogas production growth is expected to accelerate over the 2023-2028 period, with a CAGR of 5%. There are 127 biogas projects under construction, with the majority being held in the planning stage (53).
Reasons to Buy
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary Introduction to biogas and biomethane technologies Technology Introduction Benefits of biogas and biomethane Biogas industry challenges that pose a barrier to development Biogas and biomethane market outlook Global biogas production vs 2030 NZE Scenario Outlook for biogas and biomethane to 2040 Analysis of sector demand for biogas and biomethane in the STEPS and SDS Feedstock potential for biogas production Analysis of biogas technologies Region and country biogas outlook Sector demand for biogas by country or region Global historical and forecast production for biogas Analysis of biogas project construction trends Biogas feedstock outlook by country and region Biogas policy outlook Key biogases players: company and deal analysis Biogas deal activity summary Key players interested in biogases European biogas case studies Rest of world biogas case studies
Key Data
- European biogas policy outlook Rest of world biogas policy outlook Global historical and forecast production for biogases and net zero emissions scenario target for 2030 Breakdown of global bioenergy demand in STEPS and SDS 2018-2040 Global biogas demand by sector in STEP and SD scenarios 2018-2040 Global biomethane demand by sector in STEP and SD scenarios 2018-2040 Potential energy generation from various feedstocks Potential GHG abatement from various feedstocks Average costs of commercial scale biogas production technologies per unit of energy produced 2018 Demand for biogases by country/region and sector main cases 2023-2030 Global historical and forecasted production of biogases by region/country 2018-2028 Count of biogas projects under construction by country as of April 2025 Project stages for biogas plants under construction by region as of April 2025 Biogas project value by project stage and region as of April 2025 Biogas production by region and by feedstock type 2018 Production potential for biogas or biomethane by feedstock source 2018 Biogas deal trends Q1 2022-Q2 2025 Distribution of biogas deals by country 2022-2025 Number of biogas mentions within company filings Q1 2024-Q1 2025
Competitive Landscape
- IEA World Biogas Association BP Archea Energy Greenlane Renewables OPAL Fuels Aemetis Montauk Renewables Global Green Growth Insitute Transition Evergreen Snam FPA Energy TruAlt Bioenergy Emvolon HoSt Energy Systems Five Bioenergy Anaergia Capwatt CycleO TotalEnergies Cristal Union NatUp Air Products Delorean Corporation Supagas EnviTec Biogas SJI Renewable Energy Ventures Reliance Industries
