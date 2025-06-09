Canada Defense Industry Report 2025: Market Size And Trends, Budget Allocation, Regulations, Key Acquisitions, Competitive Landscape And Forecast To 2030
Dublin, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Defense Market - Size and trends, budget allocation, regulations, key acquisitions, competitive landscape and forecast, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report report provides the market size forecast and the projected growth rate for the next five years. The report covers industry analysis including the key market drivers, emerging technology trends, and major challenges faced by market participants. It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for military platforms over the forecast period.
Canada's defense budget is projected to grow steadily by $8.7 billion from 2026 to 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. This growth is more stable compared to the previous period (2021-2025), which saw a $13.2 billion increase at a higher CAGR of 13.9%. Key factors driving this spending include concerns over Russia's resurgence, modernization of armed forces, and support for global operations.
The defense budget rose from $19.2 billion in 2021 to $32.4 billion in 2025, with the acquisition budget increasing from $3 billion to $11.9 billion during the same period, showing a CAGR of 41.1%. Looking ahead, the defense budget is expected to stabilize at $41.6 billion by 2030, while acquisition spending is anticipated to reach $17.7 billion. Major projects include procuring F-35A fighters, building new frigates, and developing patrol vessels, often in collaboration with foreign firms, highlighting Canada's strong industrial ties with the U.S. and preference for cooperative agreements.
Key Highlights
- Drivers to defense expenditure include security threats, defense modernization, terrorism, reinforcing western influence in artic and international operations Major ongoing procurement program include procurement of F-35, River-class destroyer, Coast Guard Multipurpose Vessels
Scope
- This report offers a detailed analysis of Canada's defense market, with market size forecasts covering the next five years. It also offers insights into the strategy, security environment and defense market dynamics of the country. Various sections covered in the report are as follows: Defense Budget Assessment: This chapter covers the defense budgeting process, market size forecasts, drivers of expenditure, and allocation analysis. It also examines key market trends and insights. Military Doctrine and Security Environment: Detailed analysis of military doctrine, strategic alliances, geopolitical dynamics, and the political, social, and economic factors influencing the security environment. Market Entry Strategy and Regulations: This section elaborates on essential aspects of procurement policy and market regulations, market entry routes, key defense procurement bodies and major deals. Market attractiveness and emerging opportunities: It evaluates the attractiveness of various defense sectors, indicating cumulative market value, and highlights the top sectors and defense segments by value in the country. Defense Platform Acquisitions: It offers an overview of defense platform acquisitions by value. It lists current defense procurement schedules for the major ongoing and planned military platforms that have been formulated in the country and elaborates on the reasons leading to the procurement of the same. Fleet Size: Outlines the current fleet sizes of the Army, Air Force, and Navy, detailing the year of acquisition, units in service, and the prime contractor for the equipment. Competitive Landscape: Profiles the main defense companies operating in the country, offering insights into their business overviews, latest contracts, and financial results.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary Defense Budget Assessment Budgeting Process Defense Market Size Historic And Forecast Drivers Of Defense Expenditure Analysis of Defense Expenditure Allocation Analysis Of Defense Budget Allocation Key Market Trends and Insights Military Doctrine And Security Environment Military Doctrine And Strategy Strategic Alliances and Geopolitics Political, Social and Economic Scenario Market Entry Strategy And Regulations Defense Procurement Bodies Funding Opportunities Trade Associations and Defense Clusters Types of Contracts and Opportunities Types of Canadian Procurement Procedure Procurement Policy and Market Regulations Market Entry Routes Key Challenges Major Deals and M&A Market Attractiveness And Emerging Opportunities Market Attractiveness By Defense Sector Top Sectors in the Canada Defense Market Top Defense Segments By Value Defense Platforms Import and Export Dynamics Defense Platforms Import Dynamics Defense Platforms Export Dynamics Defense Platform Acquisitions Defense Platform Acquisitions By Value F-35 (Future Fighter Capability Project) River-class destroyer (Canadian Surface Combatant) Coast Guard Multipurpose Vessels P-8A Poseidon Polar Icebreaker Fleet Size Army Air Force Navy Competitive Landscape Defense Companies Operating In Canada Appendix About This Report About Us Contact the Publisher
