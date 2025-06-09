Canada Defense Industry Report 2025: Market Size And Trends, Budget Allocation, Regulations, Key Acquisitions, Competitive Landscape And Forecast To 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The comprehensive 2025-2030 Canada Defense Market report provides a detailed forecast of market size and growth, analyzing budget trends, regulations, and key acquisitions. With a projected defense budget rise to $41.6 billion by 2030, driven by security threats and modernization needs, the report offers crucial insights into market dynamics, defense platform acquisitions, and competitive landscape, highlighting Canada's collaborative ties with the U.S. Key focal points include F-35 procurement and naval development, vital for understanding investment opportunities and market demands.

This report report provides the market size forecast and the projected growth rate for the next five years. The report covers industry analysis including the key market drivers, emerging technology trends, and major challenges faced by market participants. It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for military platforms over the forecast period.

Canada's defense budget is projected to grow steadily by $8.7 billion from 2026 to 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. This growth is more stable compared to the previous period (2021-2025), which saw a $13.2 billion increase at a higher CAGR of 13.9%. Key factors driving this spending include concerns over Russia's resurgence, modernization of armed forces, and support for global operations.

The defense budget rose from $19.2 billion in 2021 to $32.4 billion in 2025, with the acquisition budget increasing from $3 billion to $11.9 billion during the same period, showing a CAGR of 41.1%. Looking ahead, the defense budget is expected to stabilize at $41.6 billion by 2030, while acquisition spending is anticipated to reach $17.7 billion. Major projects include procuring F-35A fighters, building new frigates, and developing patrol vessels, often in collaboration with foreign firms, highlighting Canada's strong industrial ties with the U.S. and preference for cooperative agreements.

Drivers to defense expenditure include security threats, defense modernization, terrorism, reinforcing western influence in artic and international operations Major ongoing procurement program include procurement of F-35, River-class destroyer, Coast Guard Multipurpose Vessels

This report offers a detailed analysis of Canada's defense market, with market size forecasts covering the next five years. It also offers insights into the strategy, security environment and defense market dynamics of the country. Various sections covered in the report are as follows:

Defense Budget Assessment: This chapter covers the defense budgeting process, market size forecasts, drivers of expenditure, and allocation analysis. It also examines key market trends and insights.

Military Doctrine and Security Environment: Detailed analysis of military doctrine, strategic alliances, geopolitical dynamics, and the political, social, and economic factors influencing the security environment.

Market Entry Strategy and Regulations: This section elaborates on essential aspects of procurement policy and market regulations, market entry routes, key defense procurement bodies and major deals.

Market attractiveness and emerging opportunities: It evaluates the attractiveness of various defense sectors, indicating cumulative market value, and highlights the top sectors and defense segments by value in the country.

Defense Platform Acquisitions: It offers an overview of defense platform acquisitions by value. It lists current defense procurement schedules for the major ongoing and planned military platforms that have been formulated in the country and elaborates on the reasons leading to the procurement of the same.

Fleet Size: Outlines the current fleet sizes of the Army, Air Force, and Navy, detailing the year of acquisition, units in service, and the prime contractor for the equipment. Competitive Landscape: Profiles the main defense companies operating in the country, offering insights into their business overviews, latest contracts, and financial results.

Executive Summary

Defense Budget Assessment

Budgeting Process

Defense Market Size Historic And Forecast

Drivers Of Defense Expenditure

Analysis of Defense Expenditure Allocation

Analysis Of Defense Budget Allocation

Key Market Trends and Insights

Military Doctrine And Security Environment

Military Doctrine And Strategy

Strategic Alliances and Geopolitics

Political, Social and Economic Scenario

Market Entry Strategy And Regulations

Defense Procurement Bodies

Funding Opportunities

Trade Associations and Defense Clusters

Types of Contracts and Opportunities

Types of Canadian Procurement Procedure

Procurement Policy and Market Regulations

Market Entry Routes

Key Challenges

Major Deals and M&A

Market Attractiveness And Emerging Opportunities

Market Attractiveness By Defense Sector

Top Sectors in the Canada Defense Market

Top Defense Segments By Value

Defense Platforms Import and Export Dynamics

Defense Platforms Import Dynamics

Defense Platforms Export Dynamics

Defense Platform Acquisitions

Defense Platform Acquisitions By Value

F-35 (Future Fighter Capability Project)

River-class destroyer (Canadian Surface Combatant)

Coast Guard Multipurpose Vessels

P-8A Poseidon

Polar Icebreaker

Fleet Size

Army

Air Force

Navy

Competitive Landscape

Defense Companies Operating In Canada

Appendix

About This Report

