European Retail Quarterly Review Report Q1 2025 - Germany Runs Over €700 Billion In Sales For 2024, Poland's Home Sector Sees Growth Surge, Opportunities Arise In Bulgaria's Clothing & Footwear Market

The European retail market is estimated to have grown less than 5% in 2024. Between 2024 and 2029, we estimate the European retail market will grow at a CAGR of 4.1%, slower than the CAGR achieved between 2019 and 2024. Germany led Europe's total market growth in 2024, generating upwards of €700billion in sales, driven by its mature online market with efficient logistics.

Understand what is driving sales in Europe by sector and country, the impact of the economy on consumers' purchases and updates on retailers' corporate filings and strategy news in Q1 2025.

Health & beauty set to retain lead as fastest growing sector in the European retail market.

Food & grocery share will continue to grow in the forecast period, driven by its essential nature

A less-developed clothing & footwear market in Bulgaria presents opportunities for international retailers to expand their presence

Germany's electricals market will be driven by robust performance in home appliances and consumer electronics Poland's home sector growth in 2024 underscores its emerging dominance, fueled by rising consumer confidence and heightened housing investment

Understand the key trends in the European market across a range of sectors and how you can adapt to them

Access key data on how retailers are expanding offline channels and new strategy updates to better target campaigns Use our analysis of Europe's key sectors to identify the opportunities for growth at a country level

Market

Macro-Economic Environment

Trading Updates

Retailer news Contacts

