European Retail Quarterly Review Report Q1 2025 - Germany Runs Over €700 Billion In Sales For 2024, Poland's Home Sector Sees Growth Surge, Opportunities Arise In Bulgaria's Clothing & Footwear Market
Dublin, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quarterly European Retail Review: Q1 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European retail market is estimated to have grown less than 5% in 2024. Between 2024 and 2029, we estimate the European retail market will grow at a CAGR of 4.1%, slower than the CAGR achieved between 2019 and 2024. Germany led Europe's total market growth in 2024, generating upwards of €700billion in sales, driven by its mature online market with efficient logistics.
Understand what is driving sales in Europe by sector and country, the impact of the economy on consumers' purchases and updates on retailers' corporate filings and strategy news in Q1 2025.
Scope
- Health & beauty set to retain lead as fastest growing sector in the European retail market. Food & grocery share will continue to grow in the forecast period, driven by its essential nature A less-developed clothing & footwear market in Bulgaria presents opportunities for international retailers to expand their presence Germany's electricals market will be driven by robust performance in home appliances and consumer electronics Poland's home sector growth in 2024 underscores its emerging dominance, fueled by rising consumer confidence and heightened housing investment
Reasons to Buy
- Understand the key trends in the European market across a range of sectors and how you can adapt to them Access key data on how retailers are expanding offline channels and new strategy updates to better target campaigns Use our analysis of Europe's key sectors to identify the opportunities for growth at a country level
Key Topics Covered:
- Market Macro-Economic Environment Trading Updates Retailer news Contacts
Key Data
- Retail Sales by Continent, CAGR 2024-2029 European retail market size (€bn), 2019-2029e European retail market size (€bn), and share of European retail market by country, 2024e Top five highest and bottom five lowest value growth and CAGRs by country, 2024e-2029e CAGR (%) by European country, 2024e-2029e European Sector Share, 2024e, 2025e & 2029e Clothing & footwear market, by European country (€bn), 2024e and CAGR 2024-2029e (%) Top 10 countries by clothing & footwear sector annual growth (%) 2024e Electrical market, by European country (€bn), 2024e and CAGR 2024-2029e (%) Top 10 countries by electricals sector annual growth (%) 2024e Food & grocery market, by European country (€bn), 2024e and CAGR 2024-2029e (%) Top 10 countries by food & grocery sector annual growth (%) 2024e Health & beauty market, by European country (€bn), 2024e and CAGR 2024-2029e (%) Top 10 countries by health & beauty sector annual growth (%) 2024e Home market, by European country (€bn), 2024e and CAGR 2024-2029e (%) Top 10 countries by home sector annual growth (%) 2024e Other market, by European country (€bn), 2024e and CAGR 2024-2029e (%) Top 10 countries by other sector annual growth (%) 2024e European online penetration (%), 2019-2029e Top five highest online penetration by country (%), 2024e Bottom five lowest online penetration by country (%), 2024e Consumer price inflation by country, 2024 & 2025e Real GDP annual growth rate (%), 2025e
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Adidas Ahold Delhaize Amazon Biedronka Carrefour Company Shop Douglas Ferragamo H&M IKEA Inditex Kering Lidl Mango Nike Primark S Group Tesco
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
CommentsNo comment