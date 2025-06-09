The Future Of Work In Oil & Gas Strategic Intelligence Report: Automation Is Key For Health And Safety, Digital Twins Is Enhancing Operational Efficiency
Dublin, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: The Future of Work in Oil & Gas" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the future of work in the oil and gas industry, examining how related technologies address four key industry challenges. It identifies which technologies companies should invest in, explore, or ignore across the value chain, highlights leading adopters and specialist vendors in the power industry, and includes case studies. The report also analyzes trends in M&A, hiring, and company filings, and features a thematic scorecard ranking major oil and gas companies on their engagement with future of work themes.
Future of work technologies are dramatically changing how work is performed in the oil and gas industry. As these technologies continue to develop, they will likely be used in tandem. The impact of future of work technologies in oil and gas is already significant and will only grow in the coming years.
The future of work is transforming the oil and gas industry
Future of work technologies are dramatically changing how work is performed in the oil and gas industry. As these technologies continue to develop, they will likely be used in tandem. Combining automation with Internet of Things (IoT) or artificial intelligence (AI) technologies enables the collection and analysis of data, facilitating predictive maintenance and uninterrupted production, and can aid exploration through seismic data analysis. Consequently, the skillset required in the oil and gas sector is changing. Proficiency in digital tools will become essential for workers, while the significance of manual labor skills will diminish as automated systems take on these tasks.
Automation is key for health and safety
Integrating automation technologies can significantly improve health and safety in a notoriously hazardous industry. In remote and offshore locations, robotics and drones can mitigate risks associated with heights, accessing equipment, and exposure to toxic chemicals and gases. Fully automated systems operate continuously, leading to increased productivity and cost savings. Automation enables real-time monitoring and control from a centralized location, supporting remote asset management. This not only improves operational visibility but also facilitates prompt decision-making and intervention in case of emergencies or anomalies.
Digital twins are enhancing operational efficiency
Digital twins allow companies to monitor, analyze, and optimize their operations in real-time. By integrating data from sensors, equipment, and processes, digital twins provide a comprehensive view of assets, enabling predictive maintenance and performance optimization. This technology helps companies identify potential issues before they occur, reducing downtime and maintenance costs. BP has estimated that optimization analysis, which used to take more than a day, can now be performed in 20 minutes because of the use of digital twins.
Key Highlights
- The oil and gas industry is currently under pressure from fluctuating oil prices, increasing regulatory requirements, and the energy transition. Future of work technologies could give companies a competitive advantage and allow them to circumvent these challenges. Key technologies that should be prioritized include AI, IoT, connectivity, and robotics, which can significantly enhance operational efficiency and safety. Automation can help improve health and safety in the oil and gas industry by reducing the need for human intervention in high-risk tasks. Robots are increasingly used for tasks such as pipeline inspection, maintenance of equipment in confined spaces, and handling of hazardous materials. The oil and gas industry is facing a workforce shortage. As older workers retire, digital technologies are crucial for knowledge retention. AR headsets allow oil and gas companies to document maintenance and repair tasks, which will be vital in training the next generation of workers.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary Players The analyst's Future of Work Framework The Impact of the Future of Work on Oil and Gas Case Studies The Future of Work Timeline Signals Companies Sector Scorecard Glossary Further Reading Thematic Research Methodology
List of Tables
- Key players in the Future of Work Future of Work timeline Future of Work M&A trends Leading Future of Work adopters in the oil and gas industry Specialist future of work vendors in the oil and gas industry Integrated oil and gas scorecard company screen Integrated oil and gas scorecard thematic screen Integrated oil and gas scorecard valuation screen Integrated oil and gas scorecard risk screen Glossary
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- 3D Systems (DDD) ABB Aker Solutions ADNOC Aize Alibaba Alphabet Andium ANYbotics Amazon Apple Autodesk AT&T Avathon Baker Hughes Baker Industries Baidu BP Bidgely Bosch Caterpillar Celona Chevron Cloudera Cisco (Webex) CNPC Cyberhawk Dassault Systemes DJI Ecopetrol EDF Eni Epiroc Emerson Equinor ExxonMobil Fugro FANUC Gazprom GM (Cruise) Halliburton Honeywell Huawei Hyundai (Boston Dynamics) IBM Kuwait Petroleum Lenovo Liebherr Lukoil Merge Labs Midea (KUKA) Microsoft Microsoft (Teams/365) Midjourney MOL NIOC NICE Nesh Nvidia OMV Oceaneering OpenAI Parrot Petrobas Petronas PKN Orlen PDVSA Repsol Reliance Industries Rockwell Automation Rokid Rosneft Samsung Electronics Saudi Aramco Sasol Schneider Electric Schneider Electric (Aveva) Shell Siemens SLB Salesforce Salesforce (Slack) Seeq Stem Suncor Tatneft Tesla Teradyne TotalEnergies UiPath Uplight Verizon Vuzix YPF Xiaomi Yuneec XenonStack
