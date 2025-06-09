The Future Of Work In Oil & Gas Strategic Intelligence Report: Automation Is Key For Health And Safety, Digital Twins Is Enhancing Operational Efficiency

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover how future of work technologies, including AI, IoT, and automation, are revolutionizing the oil and gas industry. These advancements enhance operational efficiency, safety, and predictive maintenance, redefine workforce skills, and address industry challenges. Stay ahead with essential insights into this transformation.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the future of work in the oil and gas industry, examining how related technologies address four key industry challenges. It identifies which technologies companies should invest in, explore, or ignore across the value chain, highlights leading adopters and specialist vendors in the power industry, and includes case studies. The report also analyzes trends in M&A, hiring, and company filings, and features a thematic scorecard ranking major oil and gas companies on their engagement with future of work themes.

Future of work technologies are dramatically changing how work is performed in the oil and gas industry. As these technologies continue to develop, they will likely be used in tandem. The impact of future of work technologies in oil and gas is already significant and will only grow in the coming years.

The future of work is transforming the oil and gas industry

Future of work technologies are dramatically changing how work is performed in the oil and gas industry. As these technologies continue to develop, they will likely be used in tandem. Combining automation with Internet of Things (IoT) or artificial intelligence (AI) technologies enables the collection and analysis of data, facilitating predictive maintenance and uninterrupted production, and can aid exploration through seismic data analysis. Consequently, the skillset required in the oil and gas sector is changing. Proficiency in digital tools will become essential for workers, while the significance of manual labor skills will diminish as automated systems take on these tasks.

Automation is key for health and safety

Integrating automation technologies can significantly improve health and safety in a notoriously hazardous industry. In remote and offshore locations, robotics and drones can mitigate risks associated with heights, accessing equipment, and exposure to toxic chemicals and gases. Fully automated systems operate continuously, leading to increased productivity and cost savings. Automation enables real-time monitoring and control from a centralized location, supporting remote asset management. This not only improves operational visibility but also facilitates prompt decision-making and intervention in case of emergencies or anomalies.

Digital twins are enhancing operational efficiency

Digital twins allow companies to monitor, analyze, and optimize their operations in real-time. By integrating data from sensors, equipment, and processes, digital twins provide a comprehensive view of assets, enabling predictive maintenance and performance optimization. This technology helps companies identify potential issues before they occur, reducing downtime and maintenance costs. BP has estimated that optimization analysis, which used to take more than a day, can now be performed in 20 minutes because of the use of digital twins.

The oil and gas industry is currently under pressure from fluctuating oil prices, increasing regulatory requirements, and the energy transition. Future of work technologies could give companies a competitive advantage and allow them to circumvent these challenges. Key technologies that should be prioritized include AI, IoT, connectivity, and robotics, which can significantly enhance operational efficiency and safety.

Automation can help improve health and safety in the oil and gas industry by reducing the need for human intervention in high-risk tasks. Robots are increasingly used for tasks such as pipeline inspection, maintenance of equipment in confined spaces, and handling of hazardous materials. The oil and gas industry is facing a workforce shortage. As older workers retire, digital technologies are crucial for knowledge retention. AR headsets allow oil and gas companies to document maintenance and repair tasks, which will be vital in training the next generation of workers.

The analyst's strategic intelligence ecosystem is a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors. This report is essential reading for senior executives to understand how the oil and gas industry will be transformed by future of work technologies, ensuring your company does not get left behind.

Executive Summary

Players

The analyst's Future of Work Framework

The Impact of the Future of Work on Oil and Gas

Case Studies

The Future of Work Timeline

Signals

Companies

Sector Scorecard

Glossary

Further Reading Thematic Research Methodology

Key players in the Future of Work

Future of Work timeline

Future of Work M&A trends

Leading Future of Work adopters in the oil and gas industry

Specialist future of work vendors in the oil and gas industry

Integrated oil and gas scorecard company screen

Integrated oil and gas scorecard thematic screen

Integrated oil and gas scorecard valuation screen

Integrated oil and gas scorecard risk screen Glossary

