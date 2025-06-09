Katara Concludes Three-Day Eid Al-Adha Celebrations, Attracts Thousands

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation – Katara brought the curtain down on the Eid Al-Adha 2025 celebrations, which spanned three consecutive days and drew large crowds in a joyful, festive atmosphere.

The events once again affirmed Katara's status as one of the most prominent cultural and tourist destinations in Qatar and the region.

Katara is keen to ensure its events reflect the Cultural Village's mission as a vibrant cultural hub that fosters cross-cultural interaction while enhancing concepts of entertainment, enjoyment, culture, and learning.

In this context, Salem bin Mubkhout Al-Marri, Director of Public Relations and Communications at Katara, emphasised that the activities organised to mark Eid Al-Adha 2025 reflected Katara's vision to be a comprehensive cultural and tourist destination that welcomes all and provides a unique festive experience blending fun with knowledge.



He stated:“We are extremely pleased with the enthusiastic public response and the large turnout over the three days. We saw joy and amazement on the faces of visitors from various nationalities, which reflects our success in presenting cultural and entertainment content that meets their expectations.”

The events offered by Katara catered to all ages and groups, featuring a wide array of attractions along the Katara Corniche - from traditional music and artistic performances to children's entertainment, musical evenings, and folklore shows that delighted audiences with a complete experience combining entertainment, art, and knowledge.

The festivities also included shows at the Al Thuraya Planetarium, the theatrical performance“The Haunted House”, fireworks displays, and the popular dancing fountain shows synchronised with lights, music, and visual effects - adding a unique kind of magic to the venue. Many visitors expressed their admiration for the high level of organisation, artistic richness, and cultural diversity of the events. They praised the festive atmosphere in Katara, describing it as“exceptional” and“inspiring,” and affirmed that Katara has become their favourite destination for holidays and special occasions.

At the Al Thuraya Planetarium, impressive educational shows captivated families and children alike, adding a scientific and entertaining dimension to the Eid festivities. These interactive experiences combined imagination and knowledge at a high level.

In Building 18, the exhibition“Windows from Gaza” welcomed visitors, offering paintings and sculptures that reflect the heartbeat of the land and messages of hope. The artworks spotlight scenes from daily life in Gaza, expressing resilience and a renewed sense of beauty in the face of challenges.

The play“The Haunted House” proved to be a major attraction, drew crowds with its suspenseful and dramatic atmosphere. The performance provided family-friendly entertainment that balanced comedy with mystery, generating strong audience interaction.

Children's joy was a prominent part of the celebration. Katara's activities brought delight to young visitors through the distribution of Eidiyah (festive gifts) and various entertainment performances across different zones.

