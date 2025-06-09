Bigg Boss OTT 3 Fame Sana Makbul Hospitalised Amid Serious Autoimmune Illness

Bigg Boss fame Sana Makbul has been hospitalized due to illness. A close friend revealed a photo of Sana receiving treatment. Fans are wishing her a speedy recovery.

Sana Makbul, popular after Bigg Boss through TV serials and various platforms, has experienced a health setback. Sana, who participated in Eid celebrations with her family, suddenly faced health issues. Her family immediately admitted her to the hospital. Sana is currently undergoing treatment and recovering.

Many are inquiring about the health of Sana Makbul, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3. Sana's close friend, Dr. Ashana Kanchwala, revealed Sana's health information through social media, sharing a photo of her in the hospital. This post sparked concern about Sana's condition.

"My dear friend is currently facing health issues and is hospitalized. Her courage and fighting spirit will pull her through this difficult time. I'm confident Sana Makbul will overcome this challenge and emerge stronger. God is with you. Get well soon," said her friend Dr. Ashana Kanchwala.

Sana Makbul is undergoing treatment for some health problems. In 2020, she faced a severe health crisis, including stomach and intestinal issues along with liver problems. She recovered after continuous treatment since 2020. The reason for her current hospitalization is not yet public.

In a podcast with Bharti Singh, Sana discussed her health issues and her switch to a vegetarian diet. "Liver and other health problems affected my kidneys. In 2020, I discovered my health issues. There were no prior indications. I was healthy," Sana said.

Sana mentioned undergoing various treatments for health improvement. It's likely her current hospitalization is related to her stomach, intestinal, and liver issues. Fans hope for her speedy recovery after undergoing treatments including steroids.