Bigg Boss OTT 3 Fame Sana Makbul Hospitalised Amid Serious Autoimmune Illness
Bigg Boss fame Sana Makbul has been hospitalized due to illness. A close friend revealed a photo of Sana receiving treatment. Fans are wishing her a speedy recovery.
Sana Makbul, popular after Bigg Boss through TV serials and various platforms, has experienced a health setback. Sana, who participated in Eid celebrations with her family, suddenly faced health issues. Her family immediately admitted her to the hospital. Sana is currently undergoing treatment and recovering.
Many are inquiring about the health of Sana Makbul, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3. Sana's close friend, Dr. Ashana Kanchwala, revealed Sana's health information through social media, sharing a photo of her in the hospital. This post sparked concern about Sana's condition.
"My dear friend is currently facing health issues and is hospitalized. Her courage and fighting spirit will pull her through this difficult time. I'm confident Sana Makbul will overcome this challenge and emerge stronger. God is with you. Get well soon," said her friend Dr. Ashana Kanchwala.
Sana Makbul is undergoing treatment for some health problems. In 2020, she faced a severe health crisis, including stomach and intestinal issues along with liver problems. She recovered after continuous treatment since 2020. The reason for her current hospitalization is not yet public.
In a podcast with Bharti Singh, Sana discussed her health issues and her switch to a vegetarian diet. "Liver and other health problems affected my kidneys. In 2020, I discovered my health issues. There were no prior indications. I was healthy," Sana said.
Sana mentioned undergoing various treatments for health improvement. It's likely her current hospitalization is related to her stomach, intestinal, and liver issues. Fans hope for her speedy recovery after undergoing treatments including steroids.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
CommentsNo comment