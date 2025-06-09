Trump Stumbles While Boarding Air Force One, Draws Biden Comparisons (WATCH)

President Donald Trump had an embarrassing moment while boarding Air Force One in New Jersey on Sunday, June 8, 2025, shortly after heavy rainstorms hit the area. The moment was caught on camera and quickly went viral on social media, with many drawing comparisons to similar incidents involving former President Joe Biden.

Trump's stumble occurred as he was walking up the steps of Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in New Jersey, en route to Camp David, Maryland. The incident sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with some users poking fun at Trump's misstep and others criticizing the media for not giving the incident more coverage.

Social media reacts

Social media users were quick to react, with one user joking, "Donald Trump just tripped on the stairs of Airforce One and almost fell on his face! Where's Jake Tapper and all the media who used to tell us every time Biden lost a step?" Another user quipped, "Trump stumbles while boarding Air Force One. Joe Biden vibes or maybe characteristics of body double."

BREAKING: Trump STUMBLES while climbing Air Force One. Remember how the media reacted when Biden did this? Make this video go viral. twitter/pBi6Yt9ilO

- Trump Lie Tracker (Commentary) (@MAGALieTracker) June 8, 2025

Presidential stumbles through the years

Former US presidents also had embarrassing moments on Air Force One's stairs. In 1975, President Gerald Ford slipped down the stairs while deplaning in Austria on a rainy day.

Former President Joe Biden has also had his share of stumbling incidents while boarding Air Force One. In February 2024, he stumbled twice while preparing to fly to Los Angeles, and in February 2023, he stumbled while boarding Air Force One after a trip to Eastern Europe.